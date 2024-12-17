MAFS Exclusive Clip: Thomas Tearfully Admits He Felt Unworthy Of Love—‘I Didn’t Feel Like I Deserved Another Chance’

A #MAFS husband is expressing guilt over his previous mistakes in relationships, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Thomas and Camille meeting with Dr. Pia.

Thomas, who’s admitted to being unfaithful in a previous relationship, has a raw moment where he expresses that he didn’t feel like he deserved love.

I honestly feel lucky to be where I am today because I never expected to be here because I don’t feel like I deserve to be in this position,” says Thomas through tears. “I feel like in other relationships, I really haven’t been a good partner, and so, I didn’t feel like I deserved another chance.”

It’s refreshing to see Thomas open up in this way, and we hope he sees that he’s worthy of love, especially with Camille.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime.