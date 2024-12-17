Reality TV

#MAFS Clip: Thomas Thinks He's Unworthy Of Love

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Thomas Tearfully Admits He Felt Unworthy Of Love—‘I Didn’t Feel Like I Deserved Another Chance’

Published on December 17, 2024

A #MAFS husband is expressing guilt over his previous mistakes in relationships, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look.

MAFS: Camille & Thomas

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video / Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

 

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Thomas and Camille meeting with Dr. Pia.

 

MAFS: Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Thomas, who’s admitted to being unfaithful in a previous relationship, has a raw moment where he expresses that he didn’t feel like he deserved love.

MAFS: Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

I honestly feel lucky to be where I am today because I never expected to be here because I don’t feel like I deserve to be in this position,” says Thomas through tears.I feel like in other relationships, I really haven’t been a good partner, and so, I didn’t feel like I deserved another chance.” 

MAFS: Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

It’s refreshing to see Thomas open up in this way, and we hope he sees that he’s worthy of love, especially with Camille.

 

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Married at first sight

