A Spouse Swap & Cheating Claims: Meet The Chicagoans Coupling Up Sight Unseen On ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 18

The Critics’ Choice Award-winning reality series Married at First Sight is heading back to Chicago for season 18, and 10 new singles are seeking their spouses sight unseen.

Premiering Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime, the groundbreaking social experiment will continue with Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

#MAFS Season 18 Will Feature A “Mature Cast” And A Cheating Scandal

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

Love For Your Information? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Returning for Season 18 are the show’s trusted experts: Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia. They will be on hand to provide guidance, advice, and support as the couples navigate the complex emotional dynamics of marriage with a stranger. With their expertise, they’ll help the newlyweds work through their challenges and understand what it takes to make or break a marriage.

Immediately following each episode at 10/9c, Married at First Sight: Afterparty will air, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam.

As previously reported, the show offers viewers an insider’s look at the participants’ experiences, along with special guests who will weigh in on the drama. Fans can also look forward to Beyond Decision Day, where the cameras continue rolling after the experiment ends, revealing how the couples’ relationships evolve when the pressure is off and the reality of married life sets in.

Meet The Couples Of #MAFS Season 18

As we await the #MAFS premiere, here’s your first look at the couples featuring strangers turned spouses.

Karla + Juan Maira

David + Michelle

Camille + Thomas

Emem + Ikechi

Madison + Allen

The MAFS: Matchmaking Special & The MAFS: Kickoff Special Will Air Ahead Of The Premiere

A press release reports that to kick off the new season, Lifetime will air two special episodes on Tuesday, October 8. The MAFS: Matchmaking Special will introduce viewers to the ten singles who are taking part in the bold experiment. Following that, the MAFS: Kickoff Special, hosted by Kevin Frazier, will provide additional insights and predictions about the season ahead.

This season promises to be full of unexpected moments, making it a must-watch TV for fans of love, drama, and everything in between.

Married at First Sight season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c, only on Lifetime; will you be watching???