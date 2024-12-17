Events

Ebony Austin Enlists Offset For Nouveau Bar & Grill Toy Drive

Pure Positivity: Restaurateur Ebony Austin Enlists Offset For Nouveau Bar & Grill’s 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Published on December 17, 2024

An Atlanta restaurateur recently blessed families for the fifth time during her annual holiday toy drive.

On Monday, Ebony Austin once again philanthropically hosted her fifth annual Nouveau Toy Drive and Christmas Experience. Held at College Park’s Gateway Arena Center, the festive event was in partnership with Grammy-winning rapper Offset, who helped Austin deliver smiles, surprises, and Christmas magic for over 2,500 families.

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson / Jalein Johnson

A press release reports that Offset, who’s no stranger to giving back with his annual “Toyz 4 The Nawf” drive, joined Austin for an epic experience.

“I’ve been giving back during the Christmas holidays with ‘Toyz 4 The Nawf’ for four years now, and it’s one of my favorite moments of the year,” said Offset in a statement. “To make it even bigger this year, I decided to partner with Ebony Austin and Nouveau Bar & Grill. We brought The Nawf Pole to College Park. Our goal was to reach as many households as possible.”

The event kicked off with the award-winning Jonesboro High School Band, which put on a show-stopping performance. The band had some extra pep in their step for this year’s performance because a press release reports that Austin dropped a life-changing $20,000 donation to help the band make their way to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Other Celebs & Dignitaries Attended Nouveau Bar & Grill’s 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Also seen on the scene at the celebrity toy drive were Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, who brought their kids along to give back…

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

as well as College Park Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie and Clayton County Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson.

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

The event was a rousing success, as families left the arena with everything from PlayStations to Ugg boots, bicycles, televisions, and more.

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

It was also packed with activities for the whole family, including hot cocoa stations, gingerbread house building, dance competitions, and even a pep rally hosted by Hot 107.9’s Fly Guy DC.

Ebony Austin Was Honored For Her Philanthropy At The Holiday Toy Drive

Before the evening ended, Austin received serious recognition for her dedication to the community. State Representative Dexter of Valdosta District #177 and Georgia’s Political Relations Representative Reign Stevens presented her with a resolution, a key to the city of College Park, and an official proclamation.

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

Ultimately, the 5th Annual Nouveau Toy Drive and Christmas Experience wasn’t just a giveaway—it was a celebration of love, generosity, and community spirit. Offset and Ebony Austin made sure thousands of families felt the magic of the season.

 

Ebony Austin x Nouveau Holiday Drove

Source: Jalein Johnson

Kudos to them!

