Cardi B & Offset Reunite To Celebrate His Birthday In Miami

Cardi B & Offset Reunite To Celebrate His Birthday Just One Day After Leaked Text Messages Show Him Pitifully Pleading For Sex

Published on December 16, 2024

Cardi B and Offset are back together–for the night, that is.

The former reality star and her estranged husband reunited over the weekend to celebrate Offset’s 33rd birthday in Miami.

Videos shared on social media show Cardi dancing in the club during the celebration, and while her ex wasn’t by her side, he seemed to be watching as she moved her body seductively.

Another clip from the evening shows Offset showering his estranged wife with money, though she doesn’t seem to like it, shooing away the bills as they fall to the ground.

 

 

While Cardi and Offset are no strangers to breaking up and getting back together, this particular reunion came as a surprise as it was just one day after the “WAP” rapper took to X to address leaked text messages between them.

 

Some of Offset’s text messages were even leaked online after his account was hacked, including screenshots showing an intense conversation between him and his estranged wife from March.

In the exchange, Cardi seemingly accused Offset’s mother of stealing from her and mentioned his alleged relationship with someone named Pree.

As the screenshots circulated online, Cardi hopped on to social media to leak some stuff of her own, responding to one critic in particular who suggested that Offset wasn’t interested in her by sharing screenshots of his thirsty messages. In the exchange, which is said to be “old,” the Migos rapper told Cardi she was “pretty” while asking her to “come over.”

“I told you, you never getting this p***y again,” she texted back, adding, “And I mean that.”

 

According to the “Be Careful” rapper, the leaked text messages were a result of “a hack” and were not shared “on purpose,” according to Page Six.

“Sh*t is old, it’s not on purpose. I would never get back with this n**** but I’m not even gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week,” she said. “So, we like the energy, it’s peaceful for a week. I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me.”

She continued, “And yes I did post that f***ing text message myself because it’s like I don’t like when n****s try to play me. I really don’t like when n****s try to play me like I’m not the baddest b***h. Okay? If a n**** be doing them it’s because n****s is just n****s, they dogs.”

