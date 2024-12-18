Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Over Accusations Of Harassment And ‘Psychological Warfare’

Despite Tory Lanez being in jail for the next decade, Megan Thee Stallion is seeking some additional protection.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Megan Thee Stallion–real name Megan Pete–filed a petition for a restraining order. Her petition requests that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge prevent Tory Lanez–real name Daystar Peterson–from orchestrating harassment against her through third parties while he’s in prison.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the rapper alleges that Lanez has been harassing her from prison through social media and utilizing third parties.

The Canadian singer has allegedly continued to harass Megan “even now, while behind bars,” according to the court document.

“Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” the filing continues.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence after shooting the Houston native in her feet in 2020. The following year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Megan’s filing claims that Lanez recruited blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) to engage in a “conspiratorial relationship” with the rapper in an effort to harass her. In October, Megan filed a lawsuit against the blogger for alleged harassment and “churning out falsehoods” related to the 2020 shooting.

The Grammy winner “amended her complaint” against Cooper on Dec. 10, adding additional details from Lanez’s prison call logs, which she claims “shed light on Mr. Peterson’s conspiratorial relationship with Ms. Cooper.”

“In these prison calls, Mr. Peterson’s father—when he thought no one was listening— asked his son about payments to Ms. Cooper for her harassment of Ms. Pete: ‘How are they ever going to prove something like that?’” Mr. Peterson responded, ‘Exactly,’ ” the filing reads.

The filing continues, “Instead of denying that Ms. Cooper has been paid, they question how Ms. Pete uncovered their conspiracy.”

The filing goes on to allege that just three days later, Lanez “proved once again that he is working together with Ms. Cooper, to bully, harass and further victimize Ms. Pete.”

The Houston native alleges in court docs obtained by PEOPLE that Lanez put out a statement with Unite the People, which is the “law firm Mr. Peterson himself recruited to represent Ms. Cooper in an effort to cover up their conspiracy.”

In response to one outlet reporting that the lawsuit was over posting “deepfake porn” of Megan, Milagro took to X to insist that’s not what the suit is about.

“They’re so ready to get this out that they’re speaking out of turn,” she wrote. “I’m not being sued for posting deepfake porn. The paperwork clearly states I did not create nor post the video. That would make this tweet what?”

She went on to post a short statement about the lawsuit, referring to the whole situation as “internet fodder” while saying that the truth will be revealed in court.

“I didn’t issue out a statement, but since my tweets are being posted on blogs…I don’t feel the need to react emotionally to internet fodder,” Milagro wrote. “I don’t need to prove a thing to the court of public opinion. The truth will be in black and white and filed with the courts not the blogs.”