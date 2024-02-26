Bossip Video

Drake is supporting Tory Lanez amid his incarceration for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to show love to his fellow Canadian singer, posting a picture of Lanez and seemingly asking for him to be freed.

In his caption, his wrote, “3 you,” which is obviously very close to “free you” and, as pointed out by Billboard, could also represent broken handcuffs.

Though Drake and Tory had issues with one another early on in their careers, they united together in 2017 and squashed their beef.

While his support for Lanez hasn’t exactly been expressed in the past, many fans believe Drake was shading Megan on his 2022 track “Circo Loco,” rapping, “This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion.”

Meanwhile, the “Say It” singer is still awaiting another ruling in his latest appeal attempt. In August, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

He was convicted in Dec. 2022 on charges of assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle as well as discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

According to Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff, “Lanez filed a 45-page habeas petition seeking re-sentencing that includes a statement from his former bodyguard and driver, who did not testify in his trial.” His lawyers are asking an appellate court to vacate his 10-year prison sentence.