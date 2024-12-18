Trinity Rodman Says Father Dennis Rodman Is ‘Not A Dad,’ Reveals Why She Lived Out Of Car Instead Of Moving In With Him

Trinity Rodman is finally opening up about the extremely complicated relationship she has with her father.

The National Women’s Soccer League star and Olympic Gold Medalist might be the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, but at just 22 years old, she’s already become a sports giant in her own right. While it’s already widely known that the soccer star doesn’t have a great relationship with her father, she’s never spoken publicly about his shortcomings–until now.

Rodman sat down with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast for an interview that was released on Wednesday, Dec. 18. During their conversation, Trinity opened up about her strained relationship with the NBA Hall of Famer, insisting that he has never been a father to her.

“He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” the 22-year-old said about Dennis Rodman.

Up until now, the Washington Spirit player has largely avoided talking about the Chicago Bulls legend’s role in her life, but admitted that her appearance on Call Her Daddy was “my opportunity to, kind of, talk more — I don’t want to say negatively, but more realistic about it.”

Elsewhere in their conversation, the Olympian said that her mother, Michelle Moyer, tried to live with Dennis at one point, but knew it wasn’t best for Trinity and her brother DJ, 23. Because of that, Trinity says that they lived out of their Ford Expedition “for a little bit.”

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random b****es in,” Rodman revealed. “My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

Moyer filed for divorce in 2004, just one year after marrying Dennis. Their marriage was not officially dissolved until 2012, and according to Trinity, they “were seeing him once, two, three, four times a year,” at that point.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money wise. … He would actually give money to my mom and let us live life a little bit,” Trinity said. “When the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘F*** you guys.’ … We’re getting enough money to pay rent, barely.” “My dad, he likes to be in control,” she continued. “So he would take us shopping, get us phones… and me and my brother are like ‘we don’t want to go shopping, we just want money to go get In-N-Out after school with our friends.'”

The soccer star also accused her dad of only wanting to show up as a father for photo ops, citing the NWSL playoff game he showed up to in November 2021.Though photos of the two embracing went viral, the USWNT forward explained that it wasn’t actually a happy reunion.

“I’m crying, no one knows what the f***’s going on and I’m like, ‘Dude my dad’s here,’” Trinity recalled, saying that she hadn’t spoken to her father in months. “Then I walk over, and again there are cameras everywhere, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter [moment].” She continued, “I lost hope in ever getting him back, I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens. That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad maybe by blood but nothing else.”