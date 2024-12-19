RHOP’s Karen Huger Found Guilty In DUI Trial, Bodycam Footage Shows ‘Hammered’ Grand Dame Dubbing Herself ‘Thomas Jefferson’s Concubine’

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger has been found guilty of DUI, and the Internet is in uproar amid the release of body cam footage showing a seemingly intoxicated Grand Dame dubbing herself “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

The reality star was charged with a DUI in Maryland on March 19, and this week, she was found guilty on nearly all charges. Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, spoke to PEOPLE about the decision, expressing their disappointment.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” he told the outlet. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

At the time of the car accident, the Real Housewives of Potomac star issued a statement to TMZ, saying she was driving “in an emotional state” after having dinner with a friend and discussing her late mother. She claims the conversation left her crying while trying to drive home, swerving to avoid another car coming directly at her. At the time, law enforcement told the outlet that Karen crossed a median and struck multiple street signs.

“With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she said at the time. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

Police bodycam footage from the arrest was released after being played for the jury in court, showing Huger being questioned by cops about her alcohol intake after the car accident. The clip shows Karen barely able to get words out as she tries to convince police that she didn’t have much to drink, which they immediately shut down. One officer can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***” in the footage.

An EMT who responded on the scene testified, according to FOX 5 DC, telling the jury that Huger refused treatment on the scene and “swayed” as she tried to get into the ambulance. She also allegedly told them to “f**k off” and “go f**k yourselves” multiple times.

If the bodycam footage wasn’t damning enough, another clip of Huger shows her talking to officers once detained, mumbling about multiple different topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

Following the incident back in March, the 61-year-old was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, along with recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Huger was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, according to PEOPLE. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, facing up to two years in prison.