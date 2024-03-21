Bossip Video

RHOP’s Grande Dame is explaining her recent DUI citation after she crashed her car into a median.

Karen Huger says she was emotional and grieving her late mom before the crash as the impending Mother’s Day holiday draws near.

PEOPLE reports that on the evening of March 17, Huger was involved in a single-vehicle collision incident after her 2017 Maserati crossed a median and slammed into several road signs. Now the Montgomery County Police Department has charged the housewife with a DUI and DWI.

She is also facing charges of negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property, adds PEOPLE.

That’s not all however, other charges for the housewife include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Karen Huger Says She Was “Emotional” At The Time Of Her Crash

In a statement to TMZ, Huger maintained her innocence, revealing that she was emotional when the incident occurred.

Before the crash, the La’Dame founder said she “met a girlfriend for dinner” and while there, the duo spoke about “very emotionally sensitive topics” that left her in distress.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience,” wrote Huger. “I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

While driving to her Potomac, Maryland home, Huger said she began “crying” but the housewife quickly sprung into fight or flight mode when she saw “a car heading” right toward her Maserati.

“I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive!” the entrepreneur said, noting how she received several “citations” for the collision. “One of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Hunger then advised fans to “understate” their “emotional state” before driving and credited her late mother for being her “Guardian Angel” while thanking fans for their “prayers and well wishes.”

The Grand Dame’s mom passed away on Thanksgiving morning in 2017.

Police Detail Karen Huger’s Car Crash

Montgomery County Police officials told TMZ that Huger was driving in “an aggressive manner” and very fast before her car crashed on Tuesday at 11:50 P.M. Police stated that Huger hit a median and a crosswalk sign at an intersection before proceeding and crashing into a parking sign off the road, where the vehicle ultimately came to a stop.

Although the fashion brand owner did not sustain life-threatening injuries from the collision, her car was totaled in the process. According to authorities, the Maserati was “allegedly damaged so badly it couldn’t be driven and a tow truck was called to retrieve it.” Huger was not arrested after the incident.