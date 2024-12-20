GTFOHWTBS: DOJ Slams Judge’s Decision Allowing Derek Chauvin To Test George Floyd’s Heart

Derek Chauvin is trying his damnedest to escape accountability and potentially escape prison following his conviction for federal civil rights violations related to the George Floyd murder.

Earlier this week, BOSSIP reported on a judge-approved motion that allows Chauvin to test Floyd’s heart tissue for issues that might have caused his death. The idea is to shift blame to Floyd’s health conditions and away from the nearly 9-minute chokehold that Chauvin applied.

According to Law & Crime, the United States Department of Justice is balking at U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson‘s decision to allow this testing to happen, saying that it “defies belief.”

“No legal basis exists for Defendant’s discovery requests,” prosecutors charged Tuesday in a motion to reconsider after U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson granted Chauvin’s legal team access to the samples a day earlier. “It defies belief that, if Defendant had been aware of a weaker medical defense theory than the one already rejected by his state jury, he would have chosen trial again, in the face of overwhelming evidence and a Guidelines sentence of life.”

Chauvin's lawyers want to finagle an argument that an excessive "catecholamine crisis" lead to a "pulmonary edema", or, an acute heart attack.