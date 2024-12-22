Gloria Hallelujah! GloRilla Blesses Her Alma Mater With $25K Donation During The Holidays

Memphis rapper GloRilla is making waves far beyond the music scene, proving that success hits differently when you use it to give back.

On Wednesday, December 18, the 25-year-old artist returned to her roots at Melrose High School in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis. With a $25,000 donation, GloRilla announced her plan to transform the school’s library into a cutting-edge media center—a move that solidifies her legacy as both an artist and a hometown hero.

The funds will go towards the creation of the Gloria H. Woods Media Center, named after GloRilla’s real name—a full-circle moment for the rapper who once roamed Melrose’s halls. GloRilla recalled her own days as a student, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to create something she wished for growing up.

Love Black Girl Magic? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“So the fact that I have the ability to do it now, it warms my heart,” she said while addressing the students. For them, Christmas came early, as GloRilla’s generosity promises to leave a lasting impact on their education and experiences at Melrose.

Breaking Down the Bag

Melrose High’s principal shared a detailed plan for investing the $25,000 in the students and the community:

$5,000 for flexible, comfortable seating, allergen-free carpets, and décor to make the media center a creative and collaborative hub.

$5,000 for updated learning software, ensuring students have access to modern tools for research and productivity.

$5,000 for student incentives called Glo Bucks, a rewards program for good grades, attendance, and positive behavior.

$5,000 for the GloRilla Mentorship Program, offering field trips and personal development opportunities. Students in this program will receive direct feedback and encouragement from Glo herself via video chats.

$2,500 for the Melrose Clothes Closet, providing essential toiletries, undergarments, and clothing for students in need.

$2,500 for the Office of Family Engagement, building stronger connections between the school, students, and their families to bolster community support.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

During her visit, GloRilla posed in front of a trophy case, recreating a photo from her days as a student at Melrose. Sharing the nostalgic side-by-side photos on her Instagram Story, she reminded her fans and followers just how far she’s come.

From chart-topping hits to heartfelt hometown gestures, GloRilla is showing the world that being a boss is about more than fame—it’s about creating opportunities for others. Her $25,000 donation is more than a financial contribution; it’s a declaration of hope and a blueprint for giving back.

For the students of Melrose High School, the Gloria H. Woods Media Center represents a brighter future, inspired by one of their own who dared to dream big and bring it back home. The “Gloria H. Woods Media Center” is expected to be completed and unveiled this upcoming summer.

Capping Off a Monumental Year

GloRilla has had one hell of a year! In addition to giving back to her community, she’s been racking up accolades across the music world. One of her most notable achievements was recognition by Time Magazine, which named her track “TGIF” the Best Song of the Year. The publication highlighted the song as part of their broader celebration of 2024’s music landscape, stating that the selections “were made with our list of the 10 Best Albums of 2024 in mind, so to showcase a greater range of music, no artists appear on both.”

Get ’em Glo!