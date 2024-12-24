Seen On The Scene: Rapper Ralo Promotes Powerful Memoir ‘CHOSEN’ With Exclusive Event Featuring ATL Insiders

Atlanta’s rapper Terrell “Ralo” Davis is keeping it raw and unfiltered in his memoir, and he celebrated it during an exclusive affair.

Ralo is releasing his book, CHOSEN, a deep dive into the highs, the lows, and the hard lessons from his life in one of ATL’s toughest neighborhoods, Da Bluff.

With that in mind, he held a dinner at Atlanta’s Little Alley steakhouse to celebrate his forthcoming release and his industry triumphs.

A press release reports that Ralo dished out $24,000 to connect and convene with 20 of the top entrepreneurs and media outlets as they learned more about his tome. Attendees included journalist Shaheem Reid and Mandii B of the “Decisions, Decisions” podcast.

Ralo’s CHOSEN Details His Life In The Bluff Before Stardom

Known for his unapologetic lyrics and street-smart wisdom, Ralo isn’t just telling his story—he’s laying it all on the line to inspire others.

A press release reports that CHOSEN takes readers on a wild, emotional ride through Ralo’s journey from hustling in the streets to facing hard truths about his choices.

At his lowest point, Ralo hit the brakes and took a hard look in the mirror—and what he saw wasn’t just a man surviving but a man ready to thrive and lead others toward something better.

With that in mind, his Steakhouse celebration was about rising above the odds, fellowship, collaboration, and making better choices.

Ralo’s story is proof that being CHOSEN is about more than just surviving—it’s about thriving, evolving, and inspiring others to do the same.

What do YOU think about Ralo’s $20K CHOSEN celebration dinner?