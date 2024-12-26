Jingle BEYlls: Jolly Ol’ SaintYONCÉ Graciously Gifts A ‘Cowboy Carter’ Christmas Complete With Celeb Cameos, Texas Southern’s Band & Booming Black(BIIRD) Excellence At The #BeyonceBowl

Beyoncé graciously gifted the world a Cowboy Carter Christmas during the Houston Texans’ holiday faceoff with the Baltimore Ravens, also known as the #BeyonceBowl, and the BeyHive is buzzing about her booming Black(BIIRD) excellence-encompassing show!

King Bey kicked things off via a prerecorded intro that set the tone for the halftime show at NRG Stadium.

While riding horseback, she sang “16 Carriages” while wearing a white fur coat, a matching hat, and a diamond necklace.

She then transitioned into the track “Black BIIRD,” bringing out the song’s Black country artists, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Robert, to join her.

The moment was seemingly meant to amplify Black representation in country music, and that theme continued throughout Beyoncé’s set.

Now hitting the stage in real-time, Bey wore a sequined body suit and channeled Tina Turner for an energetic performance of “Ya Ya” before saddling up next to Shaboozey for a performance of “SWEET ☆ HONEY ☆ BUCKIIN.”

Next was “LEVII’S Jeans” with Post Malone…

her take on Dolly Parton’s Jolene” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” featuring Blue Ivy front and center with backup dancers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEBYXvos28N/

Bey was then lifted high into the air to belt out notes before closing the show with a poignant “Bang” and a finger gun to the crowd.

In addition to celebrity cameos, Bey brought out Texas Southern University’s “Ocean Of Soul” marching band to high-step and provide the music for the evening, even enlisting the band’s drum majors and “Motion of the Ocean” dance line to perform with her.

As you can imagine, the BeyHive is in a tizzy over Bey’s halftime performance, and they’re wondering if a Cowboy Carter tour announcement will be announced next.

As we previously reported, Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, stated in a tweet that a tour announcement would not be immediately announced.

“Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first,” she replied to @ThePopThingz amid a story alleging that Bey would announce a tour after halftime.

Now, however, it seems as though a tour is imminent, as Bey posted a video on her Instagram page captioned “Look at that horse” that ended with the date 1.14.25.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEBPJl1yvvp/

You can watch Beyoncé’s performance again on Netflix. The streaming service just announced that the performance would be released soon as a standalone special.

What do YOU think about Beyonce’s #BeyonceBowl performance?