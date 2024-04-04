Social media is STILL a’yammerin’ over Beyoncé‘s grand ‘ole Cowboy Carter album that continues to dominate social media trends with its culture-shifting blend of Texas goodness with a double shot of sweet honey Bourbon.

The 27-track album features Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and a slew of Black Country music stars including Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

Bey’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is also featured on the album, being credited on “PROTECTOR.”

The world-stopping superstar first teased the album when she dropped its two lead singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” on Super Bowl Sunday.

With the unexpected 2-pack, she made history the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart with a Country song.

“This album took over five years,” she said Bin a press release. “It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it. I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.”

Beyoncé initially planned on dropping Cowboy Carter as the first act before Renaissance but the pandemic changed her plans.

As expected, the Hive (and everybody else) galloped into formation over the buzzy release that wrangled up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Beyoncé in her version of Jolene😭 pic.twitter.com/wxbM2g9ojc — ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) March 29, 2024

What’s your fave song (right now)? What track would you like to visuals for? What type of genre do you think Bey is taking over next? Rock & Roll or something else? Tell us down below and enjoy MORE hilarious Cowboy Carter tweets, memes, videos, and more on the flip.