Social media is STILL a’yammerin’ over Beyoncé‘s grand ‘ole Cowboy Carter album that continues to dominate social media trends with its culture-shifting blend of Texas goodness with a double shot of sweet honey Bourbon.
The 27-track album features Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and a slew of Black Country music stars including Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.
Bey’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is also featured on the album, being credited on “PROTECTOR.”
The world-stopping superstar first teased the album when she dropped its two lead singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” on Super Bowl Sunday.
With the unexpected 2-pack, she made history the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart with a Country song.
“This album took over five years,” she said Bin a press release. “It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it. I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.”
Beyoncé initially planned on dropping Cowboy Carter as the first act before Renaissance but the pandemic changed her plans.
As expected, the Hive (and everybody else) galloped into formation over the buzzy release that wrangled up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.
Beyoncé in her version of Jolene😭 pic.twitter.com/wxbM2g9ojc
— ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) March 29, 2024
What’s your fave song (right now)? What track would you like to visuals for? What type of genre do you think Bey is taking over next? Rock & Roll or something else? Tell us down below and enjoy MORE hilarious Cowboy Carter tweets, memes, videos, and more on the flip.
– me for the last 4 days. #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/TeFWE6LRsg
— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) April 2, 2024
Me everytime i play II HANDS II HEAVEN #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/ZGaKqpW6Dx
— MARO (@__camaro_) April 1, 2024
Beyoncé need to start paying some bills around this mf since she wanna tour so bad WHERE AM I GONE GET THE MONEY FROM HORSE LADY????
— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 4, 2024
“II hands II heaven” is taking it today. #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/Y2uIS1FFNy
— mahogany papi (@thetrillgent) April 2, 2024
How I’m pullin up to the #CowboyCarter tour pic.twitter.com/lz96e0FsLw
— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) April 3, 2024
beyoncé's florist😭 pic.twitter.com/S5i6mcKWxv
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2024
yeehaw pic.twitter.com/v57nqZ6Dtg
— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) April 3, 2024
GLORILLA IS SO FCKING REAL LMFAOOO ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gD81gYwRjQ
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2024
This remix😭beyonce continuously feeding us 😭pic.twitter.com/j2uUpnvCai
— gus 𖦹 ☼ ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ (@gusteeeeee) April 4, 2024
Beyoncé I beg.. my pockets are empty https://t.co/pCFdqXRyA7 pic.twitter.com/hbBiwn7SOt
— SWÉCRED (@Dr_Sway) April 3, 2024
Nobody:
Beyoncé’s florist every single day:
🎥: @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/HLz27B7D8D
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 2, 2024
