Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2024
Baby fever is in the air!
Throughout 2024, it seemed like a new pregnancy was being announced–or trying to be hidden–every other day. From celebs becoming first time parents to veterans making their family a little bigger, let’s finish the year off by checking out a list of the celebrities who gave birth in 2024.
Cardi B & Offset
A little over a month after filing for divorce, Cardi B gave birth to her third child with Offset on Sept. 7. The former couple share daughter Kulture and son Wave; Offset is also dad to kids Jordan, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.
Nelly & Ashanti
The rekindled romancers welcomed their first baby together—a son named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes—on July 18. The couple chose the name Kenkaide as a tribute to Ashanti’s father, while Kareem means “generous, kind, and dignified.”
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie and her husband welcomed their first child together in the fall. According to PEOPLE, Margot gave birth to a baby boy.
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker
According to reports from TMZ, Vanessa Hudgens gave birth to her first baby with husband Cole Tucker back in July. The child’s birthdate, sex and name are not known.
Candiace Dillard Bassett & Chris Bassett
On Oct. 3, Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband Chris Bassett welcomed their first baby together, son Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett.
“He is just the cutest little thing,” Dillard told PEOPLE the next month. “Chris and I couldn’t be happier. It’s so cliché to say, but he’s brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It’s pure love! I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have.”
John Mulaney & Olivia Munn
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed a daughter named Méi June Mulaney on Sept. 14 via surrogate. Méi joins her older brother, Malcolm Hiệp, who was born on Nov. 24, 2021.
Wayne Brady
On July 24, the comedian and actor revealed that he has a “6-month-old son that people don’t know about.”
“It was not on my bingo card: 51-year-old dad—brand new kid,” he continued on Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, sharing that he welcomed baby boy Val Henry with an ex-girlfriend named Tina. “I didn’t see it coming.”
- Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter, Prosecutors Push For 11 Years
- Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud
- Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales—’DROP THE ADDY!’
Vanessa Morgan & James Karnik
Vanessa Morgan and her boyfriend James Karnik welcomed their second baby, Kaia Autumn Skye, on July 27. Vanessa is also mom to son River, whom she shares with ex Michael Kopech.
Brittney Griner & Cherelle Griner
WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner welcomed a baby boy named Bash on July 8.
“That’s my man. He is amazing,” Brittney told CBS Sports after his birth. “They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”
Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry welcomed their fourth baby, son Caius Chai, on May 11. The NBA star and cookbook author’s family also includes older kids Riley, Ryan and Canon.
“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on May 26. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”
Wiz Khalifa & Aimee Aguilar
Wiz Khalifa privately welcomed a baby girl, Kadence, with his girlfriend of five years Aimee Aguilar on July 17. The rapper also shares son Sebastian Taylor with ex Amber Rose.
Gabourey Sidibe & Brandon Frankel
Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel shared that they welcomed twins, a girl and a boy named Maya and Cooper in April.
“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,'” Gabourey revealed to The Shade Room on June 6, “And Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”
- Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter, Prosecutors Push For 11 Years
- Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud
- Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales—’DROP THE ADDY!’
Kali Uchis & Don Toliver
Just three short months after announcing her pregnancy in a music video, Kali Uchisrevealed she and Don Toliver welcomed a son.
“You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” Kali wrote on Instagram on March 14. “Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”
Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims
Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims, who got engaged in 2022, welcomed their son Austin Matthew Barnes on Sept. 4 The couple are also parents to son Ashton. Barnes shares twin sons with his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, while Sims shares three kids with her ex-husband, David Patterson Jr.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling revealed on Instagram while celebrating her 45th birthday that she welcomed a daughter in February.
“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” Kaling announced on social media. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.”
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and the Rhode skincare founder revealed on Aug. 23 that they welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.
Sydney Hightower & Fred Warner
The former Bachelor contestant and the San Francisco 49ers linebacker welcomed their first baby, a son named Beau Anthony, on March 7.
- Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter, Prosecutors Push For 11 Years
- Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud
- Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales—’DROP THE ADDY!’
Maluma & Susana Gomez
In an Instagram post, the singer announced that he and Gomez welcomed their first baby together in March.
“On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born,” he wrote in Spanish. “Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them 💘”
Sofia Richie Grainge & Elliot Grainge
A little over a year after their extravagant wedding, Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge welcomed daughter Eloise on May 20. While announcing the birth on social media, Sofia called it “best day of my life.”
Tyreek Hill & Keeta Vaccaro
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro welcomed daughter Capri on November 25.
“Daddy holding me for the first time,” Vaccaro wrote via Instagram Story in December, while sharing a photo of Hill’s first time cradling the baby.
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
The couple revealed on May 7 that they had welcomed their third child together, daughter Townes Meadow Bair, in an at-home water birth.
“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”
- Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter, Prosecutors Push For 11 Years
- Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud
- Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales—’DROP THE ADDY!’
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
ThRih-Peat! Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Precious Baby Girl, Rocki Irish Mayers