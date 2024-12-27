Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2024

Baby fever is in the air!

Throughout 2024, it seemed like a new pregnancy was being announced–or trying to be hidden–every other day. From celebs becoming first time parents to veterans making their family a little bigger, let’s finish the year off by checking out a list of the celebrities who gave birth in 2024.

Cardi B & Offset

A little over a month after filing for divorce, Cardi B gave birth to her third child with Offset on Sept. 7. The former couple share daughter Kulture and son Wave; Offset is also dad to kids Jordan, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.

Nelly & Ashanti

The rekindled romancers welcomed their first baby together—a son named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes—on July 18. The couple chose the name Kenkaide as a tribute to Ashanti’s father, while Kareem means “generous, kind, and dignified.”

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and her husband welcomed their first child together in the fall. According to PEOPLE, Margot gave birth to a baby boy.

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

According to reports from TMZ, Vanessa Hudgens gave birth to her first baby with husband Cole Tucker back in July. The child’s birthdate, sex and name are not known.

Candiace Dillard Bassett & Chris Bassett

On Oct. 3, Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband Chris Bassett welcomed their first baby together, son Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett.

“He is just the cutest little thing,” Dillard told PEOPLE the next month. “Chris and I couldn’t be happier. It’s so cliché to say, but he’s brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It’s pure love! I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have.”

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed a daughter named Méi June Mulaney on Sept. 14 via surrogate. Méi joins her older brother, Malcolm Hiệp, who was born on Nov. 24, 2021.

Wayne Brady

On July 24, the comedian and actor revealed that he has a “6-month-old son that people don’t know about.”