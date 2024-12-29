Justice For Robert Brooks! Footage Reveals Guards Brutally Beat Him To Death Hours After He Arrived At Marcy Correctional Facility

The release of graphic body camera footage from the Marcy Correctional Facility has ignited outrage nationwide, exposing the brutal death of Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old incarcerated man.

Brooks, who was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault, was beaten to death on December 9, mere hours after being transferred to the state prison in Oneida County, New York.

“Senseless Killing”: Officers Caught on Camera

This was all on film. According to the Associated Press (AP), the footage, released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, paints a chilling picture of what unfolded that day.

It shows correctional officers relentlessly punching Brooks in the face and groin as he sat handcuffed on a medical examination table. One officer struck Brooks in the stomach with a shoe while another lifted him by the neck and dropped him back onto the table.

Moments later, officers removed his shirt and pants as he lay motionless, his body bloodied and lifeless. Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t mince words about the assault.

“I am outraged and horrified by videos of the senseless killing,” Governor Hochul said.

The Governor confirmed that 13 officers and a nurse involved in the attack will face termination.

Shocking Footage, No Sound

The body cameras worn by the officers failed to record audio. Reported by AP News, it’s because they hadn’t been activated during the assault.

In response, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has issued a directive requiring body cameras to be used during every staff interaction with incarcerated individuals.

Preliminary findings from Brooks’ autopsy reveal the probable cause of death to be asphyxia due to neck compression. The medical examiner also attributed the death to the “actions of another,” but the final autopsy results are still pending.

“He Deserved to Live”: Legal and Family Reactions

Brooks’ family lawyer, Elizabeth Mazur, spoke candidly about the footage. AP News reports that her words echo the lack of sensibility and accountability of the murderous cops.

“As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe,” Mazur said.

Mazur called the attack a stark reminder of the dangers faced by incarcerated individuals.

“He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff,” Mazur said.

The Legal Aid Society echoed the sentiment, calling the attack “a grotesque display of inhumanity.”

Tina Luongo, a chief attorney with the organization, demanded accountability.

“Too often, the violence that occurs behind prison walls remains hidden or becomes normalized in the public eye once the headlines fade,” Luongo said.

Marcy’s Troubling History

For those familiar with the Marcy Correctional Facility, the brutality wasn’t surprising. In AP News, Jennifer Scaife, executive director of the Correctional Association of New York, revealed that reports of pervasive racism and brutality had been documented during a monitoring visit two years ago.

“The footage of Brooks being beaten is sickening and appalling, but not surprising,” Scaife said.

David Condliffe, executive director of the Center for Community Alternatives, took it further, condemning the systemic nature of violence within prisons.

“For every instance caught on camera, countless more acts of violence and murder in prisons are ignored, justified, or covered up,” Condliffe said. “Accountability must include, but cannot stop with, the firing of a few individuals. Their violence is not an anomaly; it is the product of a system steeped in impunity.”

But what are words without action?

Even the union representing New York state correctional officers expressed disbelief after viewing the footage. AP News reports a statement from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association:

“What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day.”

The common consensus from officials and online users is condemning the actions of the officers for their behavior and how it undermines the integrity of the profession. But only time will tell whether the justice system lives up to its name with more than a slap on the wrist for these alleged cold-blooded killers.

Calls for Transparency and Justice

Advocates and legal experts are calling for transparency in the investigation and a full reckoning of the systemic issues within the state prison system.

The death of Robert Brooks is more than a tragedy—it’s a call for prison reform.