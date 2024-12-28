Breaking News

#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
King Harris Shuts Down Internet Rumors About His Family

King Harris Addresses Rumors, Sets The Record Straight About His Family

Published on December 28, 2024

King Harris, the son of rapper T.I., recently broke his silence to address the swirl of rumors surrounding his family.

King Harris attends 20th Anniversary Of Trap Muzik Dinner Hosted by T.I.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Internet speculation had painted a misleading picture, claiming T.I. had kicked King out of the family home and questioning whether King was the father of his newborn son. However, during a livestream with his partner, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, King put these rumors to rest with firm and candid remarks.

“Everything the world say about me is a lie,” King declared, expressing disbelief that people could believe such false narratives. “We can’t sue nobody that ain’t got no f**king money,” he said, addressing the futility of pursuing legal action against baseless claims. Despite the noise, King maintained that the gossip didn’t faze him, stating, “That s**t didn’t affect me.”

King and Epps also took the opportunity to share more about their newborn son, further clearing up the rumors. Epps pointed out the obvious resemblance between their child and King’s family members. “They all got the same face,” she said with a laugh, adding, “They just all got different hairstyles.”

The baby, affectionately called Lil Jack Jack among other nicknames, has also earned a unique moniker from his grandfather, T.I., who proudly calls him “The World’s Greatest Gangsta.”

To prove his point even more King shared a heartfelt video on social media featuring his son, whom he referred to as his “twin.” The post not only celebrated their bond but also aimed to silence those “fake” rumors and lies.

While the online rumors may have created temporary drama, King’s focus remains on what truly matters—his family, his legacy, and his son.

