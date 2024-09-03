Prevalently Proud PawPaw T.I. Reveals His Son King Is Expeditiously Expecting His First Child–‘Imma Make This The Greatest Gangsta Of All Time’

King of the South T.I. dropped by Hot 107.9 and revealed that his son King Harris is expecting a child, a baby boy.

The Harris family is Atlanta’s first family led by none other than the Thanos of thesauruses, Clifford “T.I.” Harris who recently dropped by Hot 107.9 to address his contemporaries while sharing some big news; he’s got another grandchild on the way.

According to HotSpotATL, T.I. told Trendsetter Sense that King Harris is expecting and he’s elated about the upcoming bundle of joy and his fatherhood journey.

“I got two granddaughters, I got a grandson on the way,” he said during the sit-down referencing his daughter Zonnique’s child and his son Doman’s recent addition. “I got a grandson on the way, King’s about to have a son.”

In particular, T.I. admitted that he can’t wait to see his grandchild put King through the hell he experienced raising him.

“I told him ima make this the greatest gangsta of all time,” said Tip. “I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. There will be an indictment in this young one.”

Tip is known for being a proud (grand) paw paw.

Back in December 2020, T.I.’s daughter Zonnique welcomed a baby girl and Tip shared a precious picture of himself holding his new granddaughter, showcasing his duality as the King of the South and a family man.

Watching King Harris raise his first seed should be televised because of the parenting lessons that will surely be shared between him and his famed father.

Watch TIP break the big baby news on Hot 107.9 below.