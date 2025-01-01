Pop Culture

Best podcasts of 2024 by BOSSIP

For Your Ears: BOSSIP’s Top Podcasts Of 2024

Published on January 1, 2025

Microphones, headphones smartphone and laptop are on the table, room for podcasts

Source: standret / Getty

 

The reign of podcast content continued in 2024 and there was absolutely no shortage of people saying things into microphones that would later be uploaded to the internet for consumption, controversy, and commotion.

That said, not all podcast are foolishness fodder. There are a lot of pods that are entertaining, inspiring, intriguing, and engaging audiences in a way that leaves them wanting more ear candy each week. In honor of quality audio listening experiences, BOSSIP wants to acknowledge the best podcasts of the year.

Considering how revealing 2024 was, we’d be remiss if we didn’t credit Katt Williams’ level-setting appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay that was released on January 3, 2024. At the time of this story, the nearly three-hour interview has 86 million views and counting.

 

Mandii Weezy WTF Decisions Decisions

Source: Calligrafist / Calligrafist

 

Another podcast highlight of the year was the announcement that Mandii and WeezyWTF were rebranding their wildly popular Whoreible Decisions podcast into a more financially friendly product called Decisions Decisions. The pod duo held a live event at Sony Hall in NYC to make it clear that they weren’t going anywhere but that the show was about to change for the better.

Flip the page a couple more times to see some of the other pods that make themselves relevant in 2024.

WNBA baller and Caitlin Clark nemesis Angel Reese embarked upon her own podcast journey in 2024 with the launch of Unapologetically Angel where she hosted guests like Shaq, Latto, Glorilla, and one episode in particular with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. During an interview with Sexyy Red, Angel gets the St. Louis rapper to spill it all about what goes down in her DMs.

Another rapper who jumped into the podcast game this year is Fayetteville, North Carolina’s own J. Cole who launched his Inevitable miniseries that takes a deep dive into his career arc alongside his longtime friend and manager Ibrahim Hamad and their visual collaborator Scott Lazer. Cole offers insight into his early life growing up and having dreams of become a rap star in New York City. The stories he shares about Jay Z, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar are the stuff that fans salivate for. A great listen.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

No list of stellar podcasts is complete without a mention of Native Land Pod hosted by BOSSIP’s political analyst bae Angela Rye, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and former MSNBC anchor Tiffany Cross.

The three dynamic voices bring their perspective experience in politics and media to the table and have honest and sometimes difficult conversations about cultural touch points and where Black Americans stand in the current Capitol Hill climate.

If you’ve never listened to NPR’s Code Switch then you are missing out on a treasure chest of information, interviews, and insight about the most important social and global issues at play. As with all things NPR, the hosts are well-researched and the guests have the ability to provide context based on their real world experience with the subject matter.

 

Bossip

