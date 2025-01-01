For Your Ears: BOSSIP’s Top Podcasts Of 2024

The reign of podcast content continued in 2024 and there was absolutely no shortage of people saying things into microphones that would later be uploaded to the internet for consumption, controversy, and commotion.

That said, not all podcast are foolishness fodder. There are a lot of pods that are entertaining, inspiring, intriguing, and engaging audiences in a way that leaves them wanting more ear candy each week. In honor of quality audio listening experiences, BOSSIP wants to acknowledge the best podcasts of the year.

Considering how revealing 2024 was, we’d be remiss if we didn’t credit Katt Williams’ level-setting appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay that was released on January 3, 2024. At the time of this story, the nearly three-hour interview has 86 million views and counting.

Another podcast highlight of the year was the announcement that Mandii and WeezyWTF were rebranding their wildly popular Whoreible Decisions podcast into a more financially friendly product called Decisions Decisions. The pod duo held a live event at Sony Hall in NYC to make it clear that they weren’t going anywhere but that the show was about to change for the better.

