Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa & Jewels Sparkles Talk Drag Race

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa & Jewels Sparkles Speak On Sensationally Splashy Season 17

Published on January 2, 2025

The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race will werk the runway during tomorrow’s premiere, and they’re dishing on their sensationally splashy season before charismatically crafting BOSSIP headlines.

 

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, and Jewels Sparkles are three of the queens bringing charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the main stage during season 17, and they told BOSSIP that they had their eyes set on certain challenges. 

Crystal Envy, the drag sister of season 14 alumni Jasmine Kennedie, dreamed of shining in a girl group challenge.

“Those are my favorites every season. I love a good verse, I want to spit some bars and be a little raptress,” she said. “And I love a good choreo moment. I was so excited for that.”

Meanwhile, Hormona Lisa, who was handpicked by Ru, had her sights set on Snatch Game.

“That’s my favorite challenge,” she revealed. “It’s camp, it’s crass, and it’s iconic. I couldn’t wait to flex my comedy chops.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Crystal and Jewels Sparkles said that they shared a history that predated the Drag Race workroom, having previously competed against each other in the pageant circuit. “

Walking in, I knew my sister Jewels  Sparkles was one to watch,” Crystal told Dani Canada “We’ve competed before, and I’ve seen her package—she’s fierce.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Jewels echoed the sentiment.

“Crystal for sure caught my eye,” she said. “She’s a powerhouse, and I knew she’d be one to beat.”

Speaking of Jewels, she noted that sharing her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage was deeply meaningful, especially in the midst of MAGAs dubbing her homeland, a “floating island of garbage.”

“It means the world to me to represent Puerto Ricans and Cubans on this platform,” said Jewels. “I recently watched a Puerto Rican kid review our promo, and when I mentioned I was Puerto Rican, he started crying. That moment reminded me why this is so important. Puerto Rico is not an island of trash—it’s an island of glamour and bad bitches!”

Before the interview ended, the queens charismatically crafted their own BOSSIP-style headlines about their Drag Race journeys:

Jewels Sparkles: “Jewels Sparkles is smashing the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race to smithereens with ferocity, b***”

Hormona Lisa: “Hermona Lisa is smashing the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race to smithereens with a can-do attitude!”

Crystal Envy: “Crystal Envy is smashing the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race to smithereens with her C-U-N-T!”

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres January 3!

