‘Dead Man Walking’: Nicki Minaj’s Sued For Assault & Battery By Alleged Former Manager Brandon Garrett

Just a few days into 2025, Nicki Minaj has a potential lawsuit on her hands from an alleged former manager accusing her of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by a man named Brandon Garrett, who claims to be Nicki Minaj’s former manager. In the court documents, Garrett alleges that Minaj assaulted him backstage at a concert being held in the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The incident was said to have occurred in April 2024 and stemmed from her disappointment that Garrett had someone else pick up her medication.

The alleged incident occurred after Minaj summoned several team members into her dressing room. While reportedly, questioning people about their responsibilities, she learned that Garrett had someone else pick up her prescriptions.

In addition to the physical assault, Garrett claims Minaj also berated him, “Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth.” “You’re a dead man walking,” she continued. “You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

As far as the physical assault, the lawsuit stated Garrett was met with an open hand slap after being verbally accosted. He also reported being hit so hard, he fell to the ground. The former manager alleges that Minaj also hit his wrist, knocking papers out of his hand. He left the room after the rapstress told him to “get the f*** out.”

Afraid of further ridicule and violence, Garrett hid in bathroom stalls. He claims she denied him access to the tour bus and left him stranded in Detroit without transportation. The lawsuit did not mention whether he was able to retrieve his personal items. However, he is also suing for damages for an undisclosed amount.

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Responds To Lawsuit

While Nicki Minaj has not released a statement regarding the incident, her lawyer, Judd Burstein, tells TMZ that the lawsuit is frivolous.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Nicki’s married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor,” Burstein told the outlet.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour was full of alleged drama. Shortly after the alleged incident with Garrett, the mother of one was arrested in Amsterdam and accused of carrying drugs. She took to Instagram Live to record the police interaction but was eventually taken into custody. She denied their claims of drug possession. According to Page Six, she was later released and given a fine.

The outlet also reported her issue with her DJ signing women’s breasts at a show. The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded to a photo of the DJ. She threatened to fire him if he was caught making the offense again.