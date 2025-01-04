Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Sued For Assault & Battery Of Alleged Ex-Manager

‘Dead Man Walking’: Nicki Minaj’s Sued For Assault & Battery By Alleged Former Manager Brandon Garrett

Published on January 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Just a few days into 2025, Nicki Minaj has a potential lawsuit on her hands from an alleged former manager accusing her of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Nicki Minaj attends 2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by a man named Brandon Garrett, who claims to be Nicki Minaj’s former manager. In the court documents, Garrett alleges that Minaj assaulted him backstage at a concert being held in the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The incident was said to have occurred in April 2024 and stemmed from her disappointment that Garrett had someone else pick up her medication.

Related Stories

The alleged incident occurred after Minaj summoned several team members into her dressing room. While reportedly, questioning people about their responsibilities, she learned that Garrett had someone else pick up her prescriptions.

In addition to the physical assault, Garrett claims Minaj also berated him, “Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth.”

“You’re a dead man walking,” she continued. “You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

As far as the physical assault, the lawsuit stated Garrett was met with an open hand slap after being verbally accosted. He also reported being hit so hard, he fell to the ground. The former manager alleges that Minaj also hit his wrist, knocking papers out of his hand. He left the room after the rapstress told him to “get the f*** out.”

Afraid of further ridicule and violence, Garrett hid in bathroom stalls. He claims she denied him access to the tour bus and left him stranded in Detroit without transportation. The lawsuit did not mention whether he was able to retrieve his personal items. However, he is also suing for damages for an undisclosed amount.

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Responds To Lawsuit

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

While Nicki Minaj has not released a statement regarding the incident, her lawyer, Judd Burstein, tells TMZ that the lawsuit is frivolous.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Nicki’s married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor,” Burstein told the outlet.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour was full of alleged drama. Shortly after the alleged incident with Garrett, the mother of one was arrested in Amsterdam and accused of carrying drugs. She took to Instagram Live to record the police interaction but was eventually taken into custody. She denied their claims of drug possession. According to Page Six, she was later released and given a fine.

The outlet also reported her issue with her DJ signing women’s breasts at a show. The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded to a photo of the DJ. She threatened to fire him if he was caught making the offense again.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News court Detroit hip-hop Lawsuit Newsletter Nicki Minaj

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian Serves A Masterclass In Protecting Your Queen After Stephen A.’s Serena Williams Shade

MadameNoire
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close