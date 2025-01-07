Athletes

Jemele Hill Slams Antonio Brown Over His Crude Comments

Jemele Hill CTEviscerates ‘Pass Around’ Antonio Brown Over His Crude Comments Following Fox Sports Lawsuit

Published on January 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jemele Hill is not the one or the two.

Jemele Hill and Antonio Brown

Source: Emma McIntyre / Cooper Neill / Getty Images

The sexual harassment lawsuit against Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, and multiple other Fox Sports employees still has all of social media talking, which also includes some public figures. On Monday, Jan. 6, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown decided to chime in on the issue, making a callback to Jemele Hill’s infamous departure from ESPN following her negative tweets about President Donald Trump.

It’s no surprise that Brown–who constantly jokes about likely having brain damage in the form of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) from his NFL career–doesn’t seem to have any nuanced thoughts on the lawsuit. Upon hearing allegations that FS1 host Joy Taylor slept with high-powered men to land jobs, Brown sent out a tweet suggesting that the reason Jemele Hill is no longer on television is because she’s not attractive enough.

“Nobody wanted to f**k Jamele huh?” the former NFL star wrote, adding his ubiquitous #CTESPN hashtag.

After the tweet was posted, Hill responded not only to the retired baller, but also a user who also commented on the post claiming he’s seen her in person and “understands” why her looks wouldn’t land her any jobs.

“And yo lame a** went running to the Internet because you weren’t crazy enough to say that s**t to my face,” Hill said to the reply.

In response to Brown, she added, “Well, I wouldn’t know anything about being community, but you do. Please share with the class what it’s like to be passed around, since you have so much experience.”

AB replied to this tweet by writing, “Really good comeback Jamele…,” once again spelling her name wrong even though it’s right in front of him.

This exchange between Hill and Brown comes after a former Fox Sports hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, filed a lawsuit alleging workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and a toxic environment involving misogyny, racism, and ableism, according to NBC News. The suit names Fox, executives, Bayless, Taylor, and others as defendants and seeks class-action status for similarly affected employees.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Antonio Brown Jemele Hill joy Taylor Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

The Braxtons Assets
7:17

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close