Jemele Hill CTEviscerates ‘Pass Around’ Antonio Brown Over His Crude Comments Following Fox Sports Lawsuit

Jemele Hill is not the one or the two.

The sexual harassment lawsuit against Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, and multiple other Fox Sports employees still has all of social media talking, which also includes some public figures. On Monday, Jan. 6, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown decided to chime in on the issue, making a callback to Jemele Hill’s infamous departure from ESPN following her negative tweets about President Donald Trump.

It’s no surprise that Brown–who constantly jokes about likely having brain damage in the form of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) from his NFL career–doesn’t seem to have any nuanced thoughts on the lawsuit. Upon hearing allegations that FS1 host Joy Taylor slept with high-powered men to land jobs, Brown sent out a tweet suggesting that the reason Jemele Hill is no longer on television is because she’s not attractive enough.

“Nobody wanted to f**k Jamele huh?” the former NFL star wrote, adding his ubiquitous #CTESPN hashtag.

After the tweet was posted, Hill responded not only to the retired baller, but also a user who also commented on the post claiming he’s seen her in person and “understands” why her looks wouldn’t land her any jobs.

“And yo lame a** went running to the Internet because you weren’t crazy enough to say that s**t to my face,” Hill said to the reply.

In response to Brown, she added, “Well, I wouldn’t know anything about being community, but you do. Please share with the class what it’s like to be passed around, since you have so much experience.”

AB replied to this tweet by writing, “Really good comeback Jamele…,” once again spelling her name wrong even though it’s right in front of him.

This exchange between Hill and Brown comes after a former Fox Sports hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, filed a lawsuit alleging workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and a toxic environment involving misogyny, racism, and ableism, according to NBC News. The suit names Fox, executives, Bayless, Taylor, and others as defendants and seeks class-action status for similarly affected employees.