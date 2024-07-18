Celebrity

Lil Kim Sparks Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown

#CTESPN Coupledom: Here’s Why Fans Think Lil Kim & Antonio Brown Are Smashing To ‘Big Mama Thang’ Smithereens

Published on July 18, 2024

Lil’ Kim and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown are sparking “Hard Core” hunching rumors following their (very) flirty interaction at a New York Yacht party.

Lil Kim x Antonio Brown

Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Paras Griffin / Getty

In a video shared to Brown’s Instagram page and on TMZ on July 17, Lil’ Kim, 50, was spotted getting a little flirty and close with the former football player while performing her 1995 classic “Get Money” in front of a rambunctious crowd for celeb music manager’s Big Fendi’s party.

Wearing a long-sleeve pink mini dress, oversized black sunglasses, and shiny jewels, the Hard Core rapper could be seen spitting the song as Brown, 30, sat next to her.

At one point, the New York native leaned in close to the athlete as he nestled his head into her chest and caressed her copious cakes.

“Put that s**t on @lilkimthequeenbee…,” the former football star captioned the steamy video.

TMZ obtained several videos showing the stars hanging out and sitting side by side after Kim’s performance. The outlet also shared a photo of Kim and AB kissing, which Antonio Brown used as the cover image for his Instagram video.

Both parties have not yet confirmed if they are in a romantic relationship, but the surprising photos caused a ruckus on X (formerly Twitter). Some fans said they could see why both of the celebs were into each other due to their big personalities. Others were completely confused by the move.

https://Twitter.com/sexxielexxie/status/1813993120251646061

 

 

Lil Kim Sparked Romance Rumors With 24-Year-Old Tayy Brown Earlier This Year 

Several users pondered if Kim had ended her alleged romance with 24-year-old rapper, Tayy Brown, whom she debuted on Instagram in April and wrote a sweet birthday message to in February.

“I know this post is a little late but I was blessed enough to spend ur whole birthday with U and we’re still celebrating…Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way. I kno it was God that brought us 2gether,” she wrote in the since deleted Instagram post, according to The Shade Room.

Additionally, Tayy Brown and Kim collaborated on a track that same month called “Love For Ya.”

On April 8, a video from The Neighborhood Talk captured Kim in a close and flirty interaction with Brown while promoting items from her upcoming Adidas collaboration. Though they didn’t confirm a romantic relationship, their playful demeanor sparked online debate, particularly due to their significant 26-year age gap.

One user in the comments section wrote;

“What is going on with all these grown ass women dating these little boys that could be their sons I don’t understand it. I have a son that is 24 years old. I will be pissed to see him with a 50-year-old.”

What do you think about Lil Kim’s current dating life?

 

Is it giving heat or the creeps?

