SZN Opener: Texas Middle Blocker Marianna Singletary Talks Women’s Volleyball, New Pro Leagues & More

Welcome to SZN Opener, the dynamic podcast series that spotlights Black college athletes, exploring their triumphs and challenges along their sports journeys.

Episode 4 spotlights Marianna Singletary, a force in women’s volleyball representing the University of Texas. The redshirt sophomore sat down with SZN Opener host Rodney Rikai to talk about playing with the Texas Longhorns and how sitting out for a year helped her grow as an athlete.

Being redshirted was a ‘learning experience’

The decorated middle blocker reflected on the process of being redshirted. A “redshirt” athlete sits out a season for a variety of reasons. In Singletary’s case, it was an opportunity to focus on training and improving her game while she sat out of gameplay during her first year at Texas. “It’s kind of a necessary step,” she told Rikai. “It allows you to learn more.”

The Charleston native arrived at the Division I powerhouse with numerous accolades already under her belt. A graduate of the prestigious Porter-Gaud School, the four-year starter was named South Carolina’s 2022 Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year, 2019 SCISA Player of the Year, and was a 2021 first team Under Armour All-American, to name a few.

Given Singletary’s long list of accomplishments, it wasn’t easy for the athlete to sit on the sidelines during her freshman year as a Longhorn. “In the moment it was hard because, you know, I’m coming off of high school, I have all these accolades, and then I go to university and get redshirted.”

“It was a huge growing moment for me … maturing and being able to see the bigger picture,” she said. “In hindsight, I am so thankful for it because it allowed me to learn under four insane All-American middle blockers and I’m so much wiser for that.”

The Texas athlete’s list of accolades keeps on growing

Singletary finally got to play alongside her teammates in her sophomore year as a “redshirt freshman.” That season, the Longhorns won their second-consecutive national NCAA championship.

During her latest 2024 season, Singletary was twice named SEC Player of the Week. She also earned the distinction of Defensive Player of the Week three times in a row.

Singletary is excited about the future of volleyball

As volleyball gains popularity, excitement is building around new professional leagues like the Pro Volleyball Federation and League One Volleyball (LOVB) which are shaping the future of the sport in the U.S. “Now you’re able to have sold-out crowds for volleyball games and that’s huge,” said Singletary.

For elite American players, it’s a chance to play closer to home instead of traveling abroad to continue their careers. “It’s really exciting,” said Singletary. “It’s nice to know that you can graduate college and still play the sport that you love somewhere that’s familiar to you, and your family can come see you.”

“I’m a student-athlete ambassador for LOVB and that’s another big league to look out for,” she said. “There’s so much going on around the sport of volleyball.”

Catch the full conversation with Marianna Singletary above. Listen to this episode of SZN Opener on the Urban One Podcast Network or your favorite podcast streaming platform. Or check out the visual podcast on the Cassius Life YouTube channel.

About the ‘SZN Opener’ podcast

SZN Opener returns with brand-new episodes for season 3, showcasing the brightest up-and-coming Black student athletes in college sports today. Hosted by dynamic on-air personality Rodney Rikai, this podcast features in-depth interviews with athletes sharing their stories of hard work, character, and excellence both on and off the playing field. As they navigate demanding schedules and plan for careers beyond graduation, these college athletes show focus and dedication in every aspect of their lives. Tune in to SZN Opener and discover more on CassiusLife.com.