Civil Rights & Social Justice

Justin Smith denied appeal in Tyre Nichols case

No Round 2’s: Federal Judge Denies Appeal For Memphis Cop Involved In Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

Published on January 9, 2025

Tyre Nichols Mural In Memphis

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Consequences don’t come with receipts. There is no returning accountability because it didn’t fit. You break it, you buy it, and that’s just the way it is.

When a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers decided to beat Tyre Nichols to death, they believed that there were no consequences coming. They were sorely mistaken. According to a new article published by Fox13Memphis, one of those five bloodthirsty officers, Justin Smith, is still looking to duck his comeuppance, but the court has none of it.

Smith’s attorneys have filed three motions for acquittal, and each motion has been given a Dikembe Mutombo (RIP) finger. Most recently, a federal judge denied both Smith’s motion acquittal but also his request for a new trial. Smith was found guilty of obstruction of justice but was found not guilty of deprivation of rights, deliberate indifference to medical needs and conspiracy to witness tamper. His legal team argued that keeping the obstruction conviction didn’t make sense when all the other charges were dismissed. However, your honor didn’t see it that way…at all.

“The evidence in this case not only fails to preponderate against the verdict—it firmly supports it. The Government presented a comprehensive body of evidence establishing Defendant Smith’s guilt on Count Four,” the judge wrote. “The Court has twice before found the evidence sufficient when viewed in the light most favorable to the Government, and nothing in Defendant Smith’s current motion warrants a different result.”

That’s a lot of legal jargon to say, “Kick rocks with flip-flops, pig.” Former officer Justin Smith deserves whatever punishment, harm, and ill-will that comes his way; he earned it.

This all comes amid the two-year anniversary of Tyre Nichols’ death.

May he rest in peace.

 

