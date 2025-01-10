RHOP Exclusive Clip: Mia & Jacqueline Share A Kiss & Karen’s Clearly Over It—‘Kick Rocks’

Two besties will share a smooch on #RHOP, and BOSSIP has a clip of The Grand Dame’s displeased reaction.

The Panama vacation will continue during Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and viewers will see the ladies luxuriating on a yacht.

Amid a beautiful backdrop, the girls are recapping their conversation about Mia and Jacqueline allegedly sharing Mia’s boyfriend, Inc.

Gizelle has a question after the besties admitted to taking a joint shower with Mia’s man.

“Now that Mia and Inc are in a relationship, is it uncomfortable for you because of things that you guys have done together with him in the past?” she asks.

Jacqueline says it’s not because Inc isn’t her type, just like her children’s father, Patrick, isn’t Mia’s. She admits, however, that she once made Patrick kiss Mia in front of her.

“I kissed him and I was like kiss Mia, and they kissed. He wasn’t like slobbing her down,” says Jacqueline.

To reiterate that point, the besties share a quick peck to reenact what happened, much to Karen’s chagrin.

“I am over it,” says The Grand Dame during a confessional. “Mia, Jacqueline—kick rocks.”

Despite being annoyed, Karen’s in a lighthearted mood and has some fun with Stacey when Keairna asks her about her bedroom behavior. Stacey tries to avoid a question about whether she likes to have sex in the missionary position, but Karen thinks she knows the answer.

“She’s a bottom b***,” jokes Karen. “Your broken back, your sliding board a**.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Sunday’s episode is titled “Red, White, and Smooch.”

Check out the official episode description:

Stacey comes to grips with her divorce. The ladies take a yacht cruise, and Keiarna opens up about a recent botched trip with Greg. A seductive moment between two of the women stirs feelings of jealousy within the group.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday, January 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.