Oscar Nominee Djimon Hounsou Opens Up About Financial Struggles & Racism In Hollywood — ‘Systemic Racism Won’t Change Anytime Soon’

Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou, known for his powerful performances in blockbuster films and two Academy Award nominations, recently revealed the financial hardships he continues to face despite a career spanning over two decades.

In an emotional and eye-opening interview with CNN Africa’s Larry Madowo, the 60-year-old actor shared how systemic racism and lack of equitable pay have marred his journey in Hollywood.

“I’m still struggling to make a living,” Hounsou revealed candidly. “I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid.”

The actor, celebrated for his roles in films such as Amistad, Gladiator, and Blood Diamond, shed light on his experiences with bias in the industry. He recounted the dismissive attitudes he encountered early in his career, particularly during awards season.

“I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets,” he said. “Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect. So, this conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”

Other Black Celebrities Cosign Djimon Hounsou’s Comments

Hounsou’s revelations struck a chord across the entertainment industry, sparking a conversation about the persistent disparities faced by Black actors in Hollywood. Fellow artists and colleagues took to social media to express their support, echoing Hounsou’s sentiments and sharing their own struggles.

Jason Mitchell, known for his portrayal of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, commented, “I went through the exact same thing. I played Eazy-E, and they had the nerve to say I was his son and wasn’t acting. I’m from Uptown Hollygrove, New Orleans—LA. I’d never been to California before that. The accent alone was difficult enough by itself.”

Rapper and actor Xzibit also voiced his solidarity, writing, “I felt every word of this. This man is one of our greats. But isn’t it strange we all have been dangled the same exact ‘carrot’ but never seem to get there? Apparently, something is wrong.”

Hounsou’s story underscores the broader challenges Black artists face in Hollywood, where diversity and inclusion are often celebrated in public but fail to translate into tangible equity behind the scenes. His talent and dedication have earned him a place among Hollywood’s finest, yet his struggles reflect the systemic inequalities that persist in the industry.

Fans and supporters hope this moment of vulnerability and truth-telling will galvanize change, ensuring that artists like Hounsou receive the recognition, respect, and compensation they rightfully deserve.

As the talk about racism and diversity in Hollywood keeps growing, Djimon Hounsou’s story is a powerful reminder that real change still needs much work. The industry—and its fans—have to face the fact that there’s still a big gap between what Hollywood says it stands for and what actually happens.

With such an incredible talent we hope Djimon receives better treatment in the near future of Hollywood.