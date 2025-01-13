BeyGood: Beyoncé’s Foundation Donates $2.5 Million To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation is assisting families in recovery from the devastating California wildfires.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 12, the BeyGood foundation announced the hefty pledge to the L.A. Fire Relief Fund, which is aimed at helping impacted residents amid of one of the most destructive wildfires in the history of California. Their donation is designated for people in Altadena and Pasadena who have lost their homes, along with churches and community centers.

“Los Angeles we stand with you. 🫶🏽,” the Instagram announcement began. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.” The caption concluded, “To show your support for the impacted families and to learn more about BeyGOOD’s mission, please visit https://beygood.org.”

Beyoncé’s foundation making such a generous donation comes as many of her fellow musicians and other industry faces have opened up about the loss of their homes in the fires. Those affected include Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Jhené Aiko, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Diane Warren, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Tina Knowles posted a video of the serene waters outside of her Malibu home just a few days ago, adding a lengthy caption revealing that her home was lost in the fires.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !!” her caption began. “God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions . We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives . This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders. I’m so sad for the people who lost the five family members. My deepest Prayers are with you !!!!!!” She continued, “To the people who lost their homes and belongings , I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you worked so hard and sacrificed so much to own ! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you ❤️I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.. I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles !! We are resilient though and we will recover! “This too shall pass”❤️”