A List Of Resources For Evacuated People In Los Angeles To Find Shelter, Food & Supplies

Los Angeles is in the midst of one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the history of California.

The wildfires that erupted last week are still going, but already are projected to be among the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

The devastating fires have killed at least 24 people, and dozens are missing, burning more than 12,000 structures since Tuesday. The Eaton and Palisades Fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history, according to Cal Fire.

In the wake of all the destruction, the one silver lining is seeing Los Angeles residents come together to help those displaced by the fires, proving the city often reduced down to it’s flashy Hollywood facade has a much richer culture among the hardworking natives who call it home.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the fires, check out our list of resources to get food, supplies, housing, and more:

Food, Clothes & Supplies

The Los Angeles Urban League

The Los Angeles Urban League, in partnership with New Revelation Church, is hosting a week-long HELP Center to provide relief for the victims of the catastrophic Eaton Fire in Altadena. The HELP Center will offer essential supplies, including water, blankets, hygiene products, clothing, gift cards, and grab-and-go meals generously donated by local restaurants.

Monday, January 13, 2025 – Friday, January 17, 2025

Open Daily: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Grab-and-Go Meal Schedule:

Breakfast: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, provided by The Serving Spoon

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, provided by Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

Dinner: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM, provided by A Family Affair Southern Cuisine

New Revelation Baptist Church

855 N. Orange Grove Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Santa Anita Park

Evacuees can visit the parking lot next to the race track at Santa Anita Park to pick up clothes, pillows, bottled water, and other necessities. The donation center also has a food station, where evacuees can get a free meal.

It is open for pickups 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. P.T. Sunday and will be accepting donations until Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has over 600 partner locations offering food and non-food items to evacuees, including some in areas under evacuation orders. Evacuees can use the agency’s Pantry Locator to find the bank closest to them.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, has set up several mobile locations across Southern California, offering free hot meals to those impacted by the fires.

Santa Anita Park parking lot

5:30pm – 9pm

Jack In The Box

2125 North Windsor Ave.

Altadena

5:30pm – 10pm

St Francis School

200 Foothill Blvd.

La Cañada Flintridge 12pm – 5pm

Pasadena City College

1570 E Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena

5pm – 9pm

Arco

Fair Oaks Avenue &, E Woodbury Rd

Altadena

1pm – 5pm

The LA Times has a comprehensive list of 47 Los Angeles County restaurants offering food and relief to fire evacuees and first responders. Included on the list are Café Tropical in Silver Lake, Coucou in West Hollywood, Danny Boy’s in Westwood, Din Tai Fung in Glendale, and Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills. Check out their full list here.

Shelter & Recovery

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is offering emergency supplies and shelter, as well as free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers and families who have been displaced or evacuated, though there are limited spaces available. Children must be at least 4 years and 9 months old to attend the program.

The agency is also offering help replacing government documents like driver’s licenses, Medi-Cal cards and CalFresh cards.

Pet-friendly Recreation Centers

The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has turned seven recreation centers across Southern California into pet-friendly emergency shelters.

FEMA Disaster Relief

Evacuees are encouraged to apply for financial disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Representatives from the agency will also be available at the following seven Los Angeles libraries to assist in person between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PST Sunday and Monday:

La Cañada Flintridge Library

4545 N. Oakwood Ave.

818-790-3330

San Gabriel Library

500 S. Del Mar Ave.

626-287-0761

La Crescenta Library

2809 Foothill Blvd.

818-248-5313

Temple City Library

5939 Golden West Ave.

626-285-2136

Live Oak Library

22 W. Live Oak Ave., Arcadia

626-446-8803 West Hollywood Library

625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

310-652-5340

San Fernando Library

217 N. Maclay Ave.

818-365-6928

If you wish to donate, below are some funds helping those affected by the fires: