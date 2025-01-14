MAFS Exclusive Clip: Pastor Cal Calls Out Ikechi After He Moves Out—‘What Was That A Sign Of For You?’

A #MAFS husband is having a come-to-Jesus with one of the experts, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at their sitdown.

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video /

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Ikechi meeting up with Pastor Cal after that explosive anniversary dinner. Last episode, a fed-up Emem called Ikechi a “clown” in front of the other couples for calling her an “a**hole,” and Ikechi promptly moved out.

Now, Pastor Cal’s stepping in to see what the real problem is. The expert chats with Ikechi for a man-to-man amid his move-out and asks what that “symbolizes for him.”

“It’s a sign of, I’m not comfortable in this space,” says Iekchi. “I didn’t feel like it was a home, I didn’t feel like I was coming home to my wife.”

He goes on to tell Pastor Cal that he was turned off by Emem trying to initiate sex during their husband and alleges that Emem only wanted to be on #MAFS for a husband—which is literally the show’s entire concept.

“I don’t think it would have mattered who it was,” says Ikechi about his wife agreeing to marry him sight unseen.

Ikechi adds that he was appalled to hear Emem ask him to move in with her after the process is over, another thing that tends to happen on Married At First Sight, and Pastor Cal interjects.

“Actually, we encourage people to do that, I encourage people to do that because I want you to start with the with the idea that this is a committed relationship, and I want to think for the long haul. I want to talk about where we’re going to be in five years. I want to talk about where we’re going to be a year from now.”

He continues,

“The most successful couples we’ve had are the ones who said, ‘Hey, you know what?’ I don’t care who I’m marrying. We’re going to be together forever, period.'”

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.