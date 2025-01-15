Reality TV

Peacock Launches 'Love Island All-Stars' Second Season

Love Island All-Stars S2: Meet The Swoonworthy Singles Starring In Second Season!

Published on January 15, 2025

Fans of Love Island are in for a treat!

Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

This Wednesday, January 15, Love Island returns to South Africa for the second series of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary U.K. Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 2025.

Maya Jama on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

🌟 Maya Jama will return as host of the second season. Featuring legendary U.K. Islanders returning to the villa for another shot at love. The first 12 islanders will include fan-favorites, Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed and India Reynolds.

Let’s get a gander at the singles below:

Curtis Pritchard Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Curtis Pritchard 28, Love Island S5

Olivia Hawkins on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Olivia Hawkins, 29, Love Island S9

Ronnie Vintner Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Ronnie Vint 28, Love Island S11

If you watched last season of Love Island UK (shout out to our girls Mimi and Uma!) you may remember Ronnie well for always being in the hot seat for sneaking around. Not much time has passed since his season ended so we’re curious to see how much has changed — or hasn’t!

Catherine Agbaje on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Catherine Agbaje 24, Love Island S10

Scott Thomas on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Scott Thomas, 36, Love Island S2

Gabby Allen Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Gabby Allen, 32, Love Island S3

Luca Bish on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Luca Bish 25, Love Island S8

Elma Pazar Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Elma Pazar, 32 Love Island S5

Marcel Somerville on Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Marcel Somerville 39, Love Island S3

Kaz Crossley Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Kaz Crossley24, Love Island S4

Nas Majeed Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Nas Majeed 28, Love Island S6

India Reynolds Love Island All Stars S2

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

India Reynolds 34, Love Island S5

One thing we appreciate about the cast season is they’re a little older, so hopefully a little wiser and truly looking for love. Which singles do you think will pair up? Who are you excited to learn more about.

Check out a spicy sneak peek from the series below:

Peacock will once again serve as the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the U.K. spin-off series, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. The first episode premieres exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, Jan 15, with new episodes streaming every day at 6pmPT/9pmET.

🌟 Peacock welcomes the series to its growing roster of Love Island content, including cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES, Season 1 of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS and select seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN. Viewers can catch up on all series currently available on Peacock.

Will you be watching?

