Peace, Please: Israel and Hamas Finally Agree To Ceasefire And Hostage Release

2025 is off to a very chaotic beginning but this is one peace of news that will certainly go a long way in bringing down some of the fear and anxiety that people are facing on a daily basis.

According to ABCNews, Israel and Hamas have agreed to both a ceasefire and a release of hostages after 15 months of bloodshed in an attempted extermination of an entire people. The deal was negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and while the terms are still being finalized for approval, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani felt comfortable enough to announce the end of the attacks.

Starting on Sunday, Israeli forces will vacate Gaza in order to make way for aid to be flown in to help displaced, suffering, and desperate Palestinians. Additionally, 33 Israeli hostages will be released from captivity as well as a number of Palestinian hostages.

According to the Hamas delegation in Doha, the provisions Hamas agreed to include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi corridor, in stages, and handing over 33 Israeli prisoners, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations would be completed in stages for the release of the remaining hostages, according to the Hamas delegation.

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog endorses the ceasefire and encouraged the government to approve the measure.

“There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us — whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest,” he said.

President Joe Biden says that this is just phase 1 of the plan to bring peace between the war torn groups and phase 2 aims to bring about a permanent end to the bloody battle.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also released a statement about this historic achievement via ABCNews: “With this agreement, I emphasize the importance of accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis, without any hindrances, until a sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and for the region to enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone”

There are small details that will be addressed this evening but ultimately, peace has been reached and that is something everyone should be glad about regardless of what “side” you chose.