‘The Bachelor’ Star Matt James Announces Split From Rachael Kirkconnell After 4 Years

Matt James has announced his split from the winner of his season of The Bachelor.

Less than 12 hours after posting together while on a trip to London, Matt James took to Instagram to announce his split from Rachael Kirkconnell.

The former Bachelor, who made history as the first Black lead on the show in season 25, broke the news by posting a prayer on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 16.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” his caption began. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔”

The aforementioned post features an image of James and Kirkconnell when they first met on The Bachelor. Throughout the past few years, the couple have become known for their foodie adventures, posting pictures and videos of them trying food all over the world.

His latest post on his Instagram Stories–which still hadn’t expired at the time of the breakup post–featured several different pizzas and tagged his location as being in London. The pair had been posting together from across the pond for the past few days, sharing all of their favorite meals from the trip.

The couple met on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020, with Kirkconnell winning James’ season amid controversy. At the time of the finale, the pair chose to continue dating but not to get engaged.

Kirkconnell was involved in controversy after photos of her attending an Antebellum-themed party in college surfaced online. James and Kirkconnell briefly split amid the backlash, but in May 2021, the couple confirmed that they had rekindled their romance.

Rachael has yet to comment on the split.