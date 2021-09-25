Bossip Video

Following his time on The Bachelor, Matt James is admitting that he felt a lot of pressure to pick a Black woman as his partner….not enough to actually do that, but pressure, ya know?

Now that James is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, he’s making his rounds to all the talk shows–something he didn’t really do following his season of The Bachelor because of all the controversy surrounding his now-girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, and her racist past.

Despite saying they’d broken up during the show’s finale due to the resurfaced photos of Kirkconnell at an Antebellum South-themed party, they got back together soon after, and have been inseparable ever since. Truly heartwarming.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, guest host Arsenio Hall asked James about the pressures he faced being the franchise’s first Black male lead.

“It was a lot on both sides, because, you know, my dad’s Black and my mom’s white,” he said.

When asked whether he felt “pressure” to pick a Black woman in the end, James replied: “One hundred percent.”