Meagan Good Insists Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial Was Never ‘Too Much’ For Her: ‘Talking To God…I Knew I Was Exactly Where I Was Supposed To Be’

Meagan Good is opening up about her relationship with Jonathan Majors, revealing that she knew he was the one throughout prayer.

The Divorce In The Black star stopped by The Breakfast Club Friday, Jan. 17, to talk about her divorce and recent engagement to Majors.

Co-host Jess Hilarious asked the actress how she felt about marriage following her split from DeVon Franklin. Still, Good revealed that it didn’t tarnish her feelings on commitment, saying, “I’m a very optimistic person, and I do trust God.”

“I was never like, ‘I’m not gonna get married again,’ I was just like, ‘What is happening?” she explained. “Now sitting here today, I’m thankful for every part of the experience.”

Jess went on to compliment the star for her strength throughout Majors’ trial after he was accused by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari of assault. Majors was sentenced to probation and domestic violence counseling in April 2024.

When asked if there was a point during the trial where Meagan thought it was “too much” and reconsidered her relationship with Majors, she replied bluntly: “No.”

“Literally, I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be,” she explained. “I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes they won’t make sense to other people, and that’s okay,” Good continued. “As long as you are in alignment with God and trusting the path that you’re on, that’s it.”

She also said she can’t even remember the last time she was this happy, saying it was probably when she was a kid.

During another recent interview, the Harlem star talked to Hollywood Unlocked, where she offered some advice to Zendaya, who is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland.

“Just enjoy it, and be present,” she told her fellow actress. “Don’t focus on any outside noise or anything else going on. Be present with your person and enjoy that.” Good continued, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and you deserve to enjoy that to the fullest. So do that.”