SZN Opener: Karli-Brooklyn LeFlore Talks HBCU Cheerleading, Competing At Nationals & More

SZN Opener wraps up an incredible third season with Karli-Brooklyn LeFlore of Southern University. The spirited senior joined SZN Opener host Rodney Rikai to reflect on her college cheerleading journey at the Baton Rouge HBCU, sharing her wins and what she’s looking forward to after graduation.

LeFlore grew up in the Deep South—Madison, Mississippi—where she developed her athleticism as a gymnast. Her mom encouraged an active lifestyle early on, which has stayed with the student athlete to this day. She also ran track in high school. “I’ve always loved running. At a young age, me and my mom would go run in our neighborhood after I would finish gymnastics,” said LeFlore. “She always put me on that schedule, from a little girl, everyday. I think that’s why I’m like that now.”

LeFlore wanted the HBCU experience

Coming from a predominantly white high school, LeFlore chose to attend an HBCU for college. She landed at Southern University and A&M College, among a handful of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Louisiana. She decided to attend Southern after earning a spot on their cheer team. “I knew I wanted to do cheer after high school,” she said.

Now a senior, LeFlore looks back fondly on her time at Southern. Despite the demanding schedule of cheerleading, the psychology major said the sacrifice was well worth it. “I just love it. I love to cheer,” she told Rikai. “(I got to) do what I love every single day, while still maintaining high grades. I crossed Delta Sigma Theta. I feel like I’ve gotten to do everything that I wanted to do.”

HBCU cheer squads are nationally recognized

LeFlore is part of a storied legacy of Black cheerleaders in the United States, who once had to fight for their place on the sidelines. Today, HBCU cheer squads across the country are celebrated for their joyful game day performances and spirited athleticism—and they are making their mark on the national level.

At the 2024 National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College National Championship, the largest cheerleading competition in the United States, HBCUs made their presence known at the annual event. North Carolina A&T and Xavier University won national champion titles in their categories, while Jackson State, Tennessee State, and Morgan State placed high in the rankings.

Southern University also showed out at previous NCA Nationals

LeFlore is proud to represent HBCU cheer. “Competitive cheer is a sport,” she said. When she competed at the NCA College Nationals, Southern placed third in their category in 2022, and second in 2021.

“Daytona (NCA Nationals) is nothing to play with. You’re going against multiple teams and they all want the same thing you want—they want to win. Waking up at 6 a.m. knowing you have to run a whole routine over and over again, that’s a lot mentally and physically. But the end result is always the best part,” said LeFlore.

The Southern senior spoke about what she is looking forward to in her next chapter. She is currently applying to law school, looking at the University of Houston, Texas Southern, and Howard University.

