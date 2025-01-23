Donald Trump’s Department Of Justice Freezes Civil Rights Lawsuits And ‘Reconsiders’ Biden Police Reform

Donald Trump has been president of the United States for 72 hours, and the consequences of people’s apathy, anti-Blackness, and asinine sense of morality have already arrived. Previously, BOSSIP reported about Trump’s executive order to end federal DEI programs, and today, there are new reports of administrative attacks on Black folks, people of color, and aggrieved marginalized communities.

According to the AP, Trump’s Department of Justice has officially suspended the filing of all civil rights litigation by the Civil Rights Division “until further notice,” according to two newly released memos.

Attorneys in the department’s Civil Rights Division were ordered not to file any new complaints, amicus briefs or other certain court papers “until further notice,” one of the memos said.

The second of the two memos declares that DOJ should make Trump’s administration aware of any court-enforceable agreements to reform policing called “consent decrees.”

These consent decrees were put in place by the Biden administration in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the subsequent investigation that revealed police misconduct.

[The memo] said the new administration “may wish to reconsider” such agreements, raising the prospect that it may abandon two consent decrees finalized in the final weeks of the Biden administration in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The primary issues addressed in each of the Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, consent decrees are no-knock warrants and excessive use of force, respectively. Sounds like Trump is setting up his boys in blue for immunity and autonomy to abuse, terrorize, and kill whoever they so choose.