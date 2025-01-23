Diddy Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser Courtney Burgess, Lawyer Ariel Mitchell & NewsNation For Perpetuating ‘Falsehoods’ That ‘Have Poisoned Public Perception’

As more lawsuits continue to be filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced music mogul has filed one of his own.

The Bad Boy founder filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, a man who claimed to have videos of Combs sexually assaulting inebriated celebrities and minors.

According to an official press release, the suit was filed on Jan. 22 in New York and names Burgess, who was subpoenaed for grand jury testimony in Combs’ case; his attorney Ariel Mitchell; and Nexstar Media, which operates NewsNation.

Combs’ lawyers call Burgess’ claims “outrageous lies,” insisting that any explicit tapes they claim to possess do not exist.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense,” said Erica Wolff, Mr. Combs’ attorney at Sher Tremonte LLP, in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

Burgess has publicly claimed that Combs’ late ex, Kim Porter, gave him illicit tapes of Diddy along with a copy of her memoir. The suit claims that Burgess has never met Combs and that Porter’s children and roommate of over 20 years had never heard of Burgess.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages of no less than $50 million, including punitive damages.

As Combs and his legal team try to fight back against some of the claims against him, more details about an alleged assault have been revealed.

One of the women suing Diddy appeared on NewsNation’s Banfield earlier this week, where she opened up about allegedly chasing the producer with a knife after he and his friends allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“I kind of lost my mind, and I had the knife, and I ran at Sean Combs,” Ashley Parham claimed in the interview earlier this week.

She says the incident occurred at a remote house in California in 2018, adding that Diddy’s former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, allegedly witnessed her running after him.

“I hit him in the back with my left hand and he fell down on the stairs. He was lying down on the stairs and he turned back and looked at me, and I had the knife in both of my hands,” Parham claimed. “I was going to plunge the knife into him because it was a kill or be killed situation.”

Parham went on to say that her “moral compass snapped back in” and she decided that stabbing the mogul was “insane,” so she turned around to go down the stairs. The knife fight allegedly occurred moments after Parham alleged Combs, a man named Shane Pearce, Pearce’s friend, and a bodyguard allegedly raped her.

Combs has denied Parham’s previous allegations, with his legal team telling Page Six on Wednesday, “As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated, and it was determined the claims were unfounded.”

“Mr. Combs will be able to establish with documentary proof that he was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day she claims she was assaulted,” they said. “There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.”

Page Six adds that Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jimmy Lee previously confirmed to the Mirror that “a report was taken” on the date of the alleged incident but added that it was “later determined the claims were unfounded.”