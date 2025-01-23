Antioch High School: Shooter’s Social Media Says He Was ‘Ashamed To Be Black’, Shared Nazi Content, Reports Allege He Cited Candace Owens As Influence

There were a lot of news cycle distractions on the day that Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee became yet another sad entry on the list of schools that have suffered a shooting. However, the life that was lost and the physical and mental injuries suffered are certainly not forgotten. Today, we have some new information about the “alleged” culprit.

According to News Channel 5, the Metro Nashville Police Department has publicly identified the shooter as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson. He stands accused of murdering 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante and injuring another student with a grazing gunshot wound. Investigators say that they have found materials that Henderson posted on an unnamed social media account that show a layout of the school’s property, photos of a handgun, shotgun cartridges, and a lock picking kit. The social media page also included posts saying that Henderson desired to livestream the cafeteria shooting.

Typically, when these types of things happen, we expect the perp to be a non-Black person, but sadly, that is not the case this time. One of the first social media posts that detectives found was Henderson expressing his displeasure at having melanin in his skin saying that he “was ashamed to be Black.” He also allegedly posted antisemitic ramblings and shared an event flyer from a neo-Nazi group called Goyim Defense League.

“I was so miserable. I wanted to kill myself. I just couldn’t take anymore. I am a worthless subhuman, a living breathing disgrace. All my (in real life) friends outgrew me act like they didn’t f—ing know me. Being me was so f—ing humiliating. That’s why I spend all day dissociating.”

Henderson also allegedly wrote a manifesto in which he reportedly. cited conservative sellout Candace Owens as an inspiration for his rampage. Via DailyMail:

‘Candace Owens has influenced me above all each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over the Jewish question,’ the manifesto reads.

Owens took to Twitter to refute claims that she inspired this boy to kill his classmates even though she has no evidence whatsoever to do so. She also alleged that the manifesto was plagiarized and said she would explain in more detail soon.

Just because something is “plagiarized” doesn’t mean that the shooter didn’t feel this way.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased young lady and to the Antioch community.