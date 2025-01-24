Orange Oligarchy? Republican House Rep Introduces Constitutional Amendment To Give Trump 3rd Term

Donald Trump’s presidency is only four days old, and the fears that many espoused during his election campaign are already coming to fruition.

According to CNBC, a Republican House member from Tennessee named Andy Ogles introduced a resolution to amend the United States Constitution in order to give Trump an opportunity to serve a third term in office in the 2028 election. This would render null the 22nd Amendment as it currently stands and reads as follows:

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.

If that idea wasn’t slimy enough, Ogles penned the resolution to purposely exclude the most popular president in modern times, Barack Obama, and others from re-entering the fray as a candidate. Peep game.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms.”

This means that not only could Obama not run again, but former presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush would also be precluded from running. It’s essentially an amendment strictly for Trump and future presidents.

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles said in a statement. “He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”

Support deez. Can you imagine the b****ing and whining that we would be subjected to if Democrats tried to give Obama or Biden a third term???