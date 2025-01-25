Tabitha Brown Responds Amid News Of Target DEI Rollbacks: ‘I Said What I Said’

Since President Trump returned to the White House, he immediately revoked diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Target is the latest company to follow suit with ending DEI programs and Tabitha Brown, who has a line of housewares exclusively with the retailer, seemingly responded to the controversy.

According to the Associated Press, on Jan. 24, Target announced it would join the slew of companies “scaling back” on its DEI promises. In 2020, the chain store launched “Belonging at the Bullseye” as a response to the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests. The strategy initially promised a program to assist Black employees in their career paths, consider Black customers’ shopping experiences, and promote Black-owned businesses. Walmart, McDonald’s, Ford, Harley-Davidson, and John Deere are also revoking their DEI policies.

Many fans and social media users were surprised to hear the news of Target’s decision to end their inclusion programs. However, probably the most disappointed is Tabitha Brown. The social media star launched her housewares line at Target at the beginning of 2023. Though her line is still available at the big box store, there is concern that it won’t be for long. Brown has remained relatively quiet regarding the news but recently posted a video seemingly addressing Target’s decision.

Brown did not verbally say anything in the video, but her facial expressions and Black mama eye told viewers everything she was thinking. The caption simply reads, “I said what I said.”

A few hours later, the mother of two reposted a video originally posted in June 2020. She reminded her viewers to “finish what you started.” She did not directly address the Target news but wrote a cryptic caption.

“Flashback Friday to this video from June 5th, 2020…. May we all be reminded to FINISH what we started…. Heavy on FINISH 💪🏾. Stay encouraged family… A lot has happened this week and it’s exhausting but honey we gonna be alright ❤️. 🙏🏾.

Proverbs 19:21…. 🙌🏾OOHHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾,” she wrote.

Target Exec Explains DEI Rollbacks Are Part Of Target’s ‘Next Chapter’

As mentioned, many Target shoppers expressed shock over their decision to scale back their DEI policies. Nevertheless, Target’s Chief Community Impact and Equity Officer Kiera Fernandez says this decision is just one part of the company’s “next chapter” as they continue to create “inclusive work and guest environments that welcome all.”

“Many years of data, insights, listening and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy,” Fernandez wrote in a memo to employees. “And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future.”

This next chapter for Target does not exactly align with its past practices. The Associated Press reports the store promised more overall inclusion before the rush to performative allyship in 2020. The chain store has long been a pioneer in LGBTQ+ representation—even before 2020. However, Fernadez announced Target is no longer participating in the Human Rights Campaign annual index and would focus on partnerships aligned with business objectives.

