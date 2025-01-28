Shaboozey Opens Up About His Relationship With 'The Homie' Beyoncé
Shaboozey Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘The Homie’ Beyoncé: ‘Gotta Keep It In The Family’
Shaboozey is giving fans some rare insight into his friendship with Beyoncé, whom the singer collaborated with multiple times on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.
Since she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, the BeyHive is always clamoring to hear as much as they can about behind-the-scenes Bey. During a recent conversation with E! News, Shaboozey gave fans just that, opening up about some of the interactions he’s had with his friend since they made music together.
“It’s always cool when the queen comes and tells me, ‘Hey I watched your performance,’” Shaboozey told E! News’ Francesca Amiker. “I’m like ‘Ah, super sick,’ Gotta keep it in the family.”
Even being up for a Grammy together for their Cowboy Carter track “Spaghettii,” along with Linda Martell, Shaboozey admits Bey is still the person he’s most excited to hear from.
“Definitely Beyoncé—always,” he explained. “I love when I get that text from her that’s like, ‘Yeah, you killed it.’”
He went on to say that he sees Beyoncé as “the homie,” and emphasized, “working with her, I’ve learned so much.”
The Houston native also offered some advice to the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer, wanting to make sure he knows how continue with his breakout success by giving insight to her own early days in the spotlight.
“She just tells me when she was little, the places she performed and she was nervous and had to get over that and find the strength to get out there and do what she does,” Shaboozey explained. “She’s the hardest working woman in music, maybe the hardest working human in music.”
We’ll have to wait and see if Shaboozey and Beyoncé continue their friendship by winning awards together when the 67th Annual Grammy Awards air on Sun, Feb. 2.
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious