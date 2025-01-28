Celebrity

Shaboozey Opens Up About His Relationship With 'The Homie' Beyoncé

Shaboozey Opens Up About His Relationship With 'The Homie' Beyoncé: 'Gotta Keep It In The Family'

Published on January 28, 2025

Shaboozey is giving fans some rare insight into his friendship with Beyoncé, whom the singer collaborated with multiple times on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Since she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, the BeyHive is always clamoring to hear as much as they can about behind-the-scenes Bey. During a recent conversation with E! News, Shaboozey gave fans just that, opening up about some of the interactions he’s had with his friend since they made music together.

“It’s always cool when the queen comes and tells me, ‘Hey I watched your performance,’” Shaboozey told E! News’ Francesca Amiker. “I’m like ‘Ah, super sick,’ Gotta keep it in the family.”

Even being up for a Grammy together for their Cowboy Carter track “Spaghettii,” along with Linda Martell, Shaboozey admits Bey is still the person he’s most excited to hear from.

“Definitely Beyoncé—always,” he explained. “I love when I get that text from her that’s like, ‘Yeah, you killed it.’”

He went on to say that he sees Beyoncé as “the homie,” and emphasized, “working with her, I’ve learned so much.”

The Houston native also offered some advice to the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer, wanting to make sure he knows how continue with his breakout success by giving insight to her own early days in the spotlight.

“She just tells me when she was little, the places she performed and she was nervous and had to get over that and find the strength to get out there and do what she does,” Shaboozey explained. “She’s the hardest working woman in music, maybe the hardest working human in music.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Shaboozey and Beyoncé continue their friendship by winning awards together when the 67th Annual Grammy Awards air on Sun, Feb. 2.

