Exclusive: Isn’t It Ironic? Real-Life Friends Megan Good And Logan Browning Play Love Rivals In Season 3 Of ‘Harlem’

Harlem is back for the third and final season and it’s already off to a spicy start.

Prime Video’s Harlem has never shied away from delivering drama, and Season 3 takes it to a whole new level with the introduction of Logan Browning’s character, Portia, who shakes up Camille’s (Meagan Good) love life in a major way. The two actresses, longtime friends, are bringing fire to the screen as they go head-to-head in a love triangle that’s sure to have fans choosing sides.

Harlem, created by Tracy Oliver, follows four Black women navigating life, love, and career in the vibrant Harlem neighborhood. Across its three seasons, the show has become a celebration of sisterhood and growth, while also serving up plenty of messy, relatable relationship drama. Camille’s complicated relationship with Ian (Tyler Lepley) has been central to the show from the start, but with Portia now in the picture, the stakes are higher than ever.

Meagan Good on Welcoming Logan Browning to the Harlem Cast

For Meagan Good, bringing Logan Browning into the Harlem fold was a full-circle moment.

“First of all, I love Logan,” Meagan gushed. “The first thing I ever directed ever in life, almost 13 years ago now, she was my leading lady in the music video, and I’ve watched her career, I’ve watched her journey. When I found out that it was going to be her stirring the pot and stealing Ian, I was so happy. I texted her.”

Meagan couldn’t stop praising Logan’s performance as Portia, noting how she brings complexity to what could have been a one-note “other woman” role.

“She’s just done an incredible job, and I think that she’s brought a ton of complexity to the character, a ton of heart, and a ton of realness,” Meagan continued. “That’s so important because when people have been on a journey with another couple and you want to see them win and figure it out, and you bring somebody else into the mix, it’s easy to play someone that’s just going to be there that everyone’s like, ‘I can’t wait for her to go away.’ But she played it with such heart, and she’s such a real person that you really are like, well, I don’t know, cause Camille has put him through a lot.”

Meagan also highlighted her admiration for Logan as a person: “I really loved having her there, and she’s just a wonderful person.”

Logan Browning Talks Reuniting with Meagan Good

Logan Browning was equally excited to work alongside Meagan, reflecting on their history together and their friendship.

“I was looking forward to working with Meagan,” Logan said. “I’ve known her for so long, and she reminded me—I forgot this—that I was her leading lady in the first thing she directed. I’ve never gotten to really play with her and watch her work. Someone who you consider a friend and admire as an artist—to be able to really watch them work is a joy.”

Logan recalled Meagan’s excitement when the casting news broke.

“She texted me immediately like she said the word I’m not going to say, and she was like, ‘I cannot believe—like I’ll see you soon!’”

Camille and Portia: These Harlem Love Rivals Have Heart

Throughout all three seasons of Harlem, Camille’s relationship with Ian has been a rollercoaster ride, with the two struggling to find their footing. Enter Portia, a family friend of Ian’s who is now dating him seriously, turning the relationship drama up a notch. Unlike typical TV love triangles, Logan’s portrayal of Portia brings a level of nuance that makes her hard to hate—even for Camille’s biggest supporters.

Logan Browning’s Career Highlights

Before stirring things up on Harlem, Logan Browning was best known for her role as Samantha White in Netflix’s Dear White People, where she played the sharp and witty leader of a student movement addressing racial inequality at an Ivy League school. She also starred in VH1’s cult series Hit the Floor, bringing her charisma to the world of professional basketball dancers.

Now, as Portia, Logan brings depth to the role, making her a standout addition to Harlem.

Season 3 of Harlem promises to keep fans on their toes with messy love triangles, deep friendships, and plenty of surprises. Meagan and Logan’s chemistry—both as on-screen rivals and off-screen friends—adds a dynamic layer to the story, making this season one of the most compelling yet.

Will Camille and Ian find their way back to each other, or will Portia prove to be the partner he needs? Tune in to Harlem on Prime Video to find out.