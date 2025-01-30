Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Testifies Against Alleged Janky DA Jackie Johnson In Misconduct Trial

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddy” Bryan, literally almost got away with murder. The only reason they got caught is sheer stupidity because Gregory McMichael thought that he could clear his name by publicly releasing the tape of the shooting. In the wake of the public outcry for justice, former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson went under intense scrutiny for the alleged help that she provided to keep McMichael and company free.

In a sweet twist of irony, Johnson was arrested and charged with violating her oath of office and obstructing law enforcement on the same day the the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested and charged with murder.

According to WTOC, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, took the stand to testify that Johnson was not forthcoming with information in the days, weeks, and months following her son’s killing.

“My family and I were left in the dark for about 73 days without an arrest and the majority of those days, we didn’t have any information, sir,” said Cooper-Jones.

The strategy appears to be convincing the jury that Johnson had her thumb on the scale for her former employee Gregory McMichael. Another witness, Glynn County sheriff’s deputy Rod Nohilly, says that as the first responder to the scene of the shooting, he conversed with Gregory McMichael who admits to calling Johnson in the moments following the incident. Nohilly testified that both Travis and Gregory knew that they would not be arrested on the day of the fatal shooting.

How would they “know” that unless Jackie Johnson told them that from her own mouth?

This whole case is very sketchy and we hope that Johnson is held to account and punished to the fullest extent of the law.