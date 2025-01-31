Rest In Peace: Howard University Law Professor Kiah Duggins Among The Deceased In D.C. American Airlines Flight 5342 Crash

The tragic plane crash outside of Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C., has left the nation reeling. Each day, we get more details about the passengers who lost their lives in the yet-to-be-explained collision between American Airlines flight 5342 and a Black Hawk military helicopter that was out on a training exercise.

Today, Fox 5 DC reports that a Howard University Law Professor named Kiah Duggins was among the deceased in the fiery crash.

HU released a statement of mourning and acknowledgment of their loss.

Via Fox 5 DC:

“It is with profound sadness that the Howard University community and the Howard University School of Law have learned of the passing of Professor Kiah Duggins, who was among those lost in the midair plane collision at Reagan National Airport,” Howard University President Ben Vinson III said in a statement. “We ask for privacy and respect for Professor Duggins’ family, students, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

In addition to teaching at Howard, Duggins was also a former Miss Kansas pageant contestant, a respected civil rights lawyer with Civil Rights Corps., and a Wichita, Kansas native.

Said Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse via KWCH:

“[Kiah was] a brave and beautiful soul, a light in the fight for civil rights.” “Her loss is heartbreaking, not only for her family and friends but for everyone who believes in justice and equality,” Cruse wrote in a Facebook post. “May her work, her message, and her spirit continue to inspire and create change. Gone too soon but never forgotten.”

Rest in peace to this dear sista. Prayers for her grieving loved ones.