Dabl Announces February Programming
Dabl Network Celebrates February With Grammy Weekend, Valentine’s Day Marathons & Black History Month Tribute
This February, Dabl Network is rolling out an exciting slate of special programming to honor Valentine’s Day, Grammy weekend, and Black History Month with music-filled marathons, love-themed episodes, and inspiring tributes to Black icons.
Musical Legends Shine On Dabl For Grammy Weekend
Kicking off the festivities, “Dabl’s Jam Session” will air on Saturday, February 1, from 6 AM to 6 PM ET/PT. This star-studded marathon will showcase classic sitcom episodes featuring legendary musical guest stars, including Prince, Gladys Knight, Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Smokey Robinson. Viewers can enjoy musical cameos in popular shows like Living Single, The Jamie Foxx Show, Moesha, and One on One. With appearances from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Chaka Khan, Angie Stone, and Musiq Soulchild, this marathon is a must-watch for music lovers and TV fans alike.
Schedule for “Dabl’s Jam Session” on Dabl Network
Saturday, February 1 from 6am-6am ET/PT
6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Fast Track Episode Pt 1”
Mona panics when a screw-up by Spencer may cost Delicious a chance to have mega-successful producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis help judge a showcase with the talent search finalists. Meanwhile, Dee Dee tries to prove to Mona that she can get by without their father’s assistance after she gets downsized from her new job before her first day. Guest stars Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big Fast Track Episode Pt 2”
Mona grows very nervous about her role in selecting the Fast Track winner, especially after Kai decides to step aside and leave the decisions about whom Delicious will sign to Mona. Dee Dee urges Mona to have confidence in her abilities. After a workshop, studio session and live showcase, Mona, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis select the winning act. Guest stars Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Papa Don’t Preach”
A minister’s daughter finds that she likes performing with Jamie’s band more than singing in the church choir. Guest stars Mary J. Blige and Ronald Isley
7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Give Me Some Credit”
After his credit card is denied while clothes shopping with Fancy and her well-to-do parents, Jamie must prove to her father that he will be able to provide for her. Meanwhile, Braxton is forced to cut the hotel’s budget. Guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.
8am & 8pm – Living Single “One Degree of Separation” –
Overton and Synclaire’s engagement party is marred when her bickering parents announce that they have separated. When Synclaire begins to express doubts about her own union, Overton forces the Jameses to talk things out. Lilah reveals that she is tired of her husband’s constant wisecracks. She has not revealed her desire to become a lounge singer because she fears Clinton’s ridicule. He agrees to support her dream, and they realize that their problems are manageable. Regine tries to use the party as a trap to prove that Max and Kyle are seeing each other. Max suggests that they bring phony dates to throw off Regine but is distressed when Kyle flies a model friend in from Los Angeles for the evening, while she is stuck with the perpetually boring Teddy. Max finally takes Kyle to the kitchen and confesses that she is seething with jealousy. Kyle pressures her into admitting that she likes him, and she is on the verge of making a significant admission when Regine bursts in. Max pretends that she is choking Kyle and Regine is foiled again. Guest star Gladys Knight
8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “Up the Ladder Through the Roof”
After Overton and Synclaire bring a pile of classic ’60s records home from a garage sale, everyone (including Russell) annoys Khadijah by playing loud music and dancing while she is trying to work. She retreats into the hallway and falls asleep on the stairs. She dreams that she is Flo, a member of a pop group called the Flavorettes. The other members are Maxy (Max), the brassy lead singer and founder, Cynthia (Synclaire) a militant woman with ties to the Black Panthers, and Regina (Regine) a woman who cares little for glamour and is hopelessly devoted to their manager Rupert (Russell). At Flo’s urging, they take a gig at a club run by her boyfriend Sonny (Tripp). When Maxy trips over a microphone cord during the performance, Flo takes the lead. Suave producer O.W. Jones (Overton) is very impressed, and takes the group under his wing, with Flo as the lead singer. The others are angry that Flo is being groomed for stardom but agree to perform at the Apollo. Flo is momentarily stung by her friends’ resentment and the loss of Sonny to Maxy but decides her new fame is worth it. When Khadijah wakes up, she is in the mood to dance after all. Guest star Chaka Khan
9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “Blinded by the Lights”
Joan is excited when Ellis invites her to the premiere of his new movie, but he refuses to let her walk the red carpet with him (or sit with him at the film) because he wants to preserve his “bachelor” image. Ellis tries to make it up to her by doing a magazine interview with her. Meanwhile, Toni grows tired of client Laila Ali, who would rather hang out than do any house-hunting. Guest star Angie Stone
9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Take This Poem and Call Me in the Morning”
Lynn finds herself extremely attracted to a poet and is stunned to learn that he has been celibate for five years. Ellis refuses to leave the house after fans on the internet trash him and label him a sellout. William tries to win back the girls’ trust following the Christmas Eve debacle. Guest star Common
10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “Prophet and Loss”
A stranger stops Joan on the street and tells her, “You made the right decision”. He claims to be a psychic and manages to convince Joan that he is for real. She takes his words as a sign that she was right to break up with Brock. However, she soon reconsiders after she runs into Brock on the street. Meanwhile, a dream prompts William to confront Lynn about annulling their marriage. Guest star Jill Scott
10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Oh, Hell Yes: The Seminar”
Maya conducts a seminar in the hopes of increasing book sells. Guest star Kelly Rowland
11am & 11pm – The Game “Fool Me Twice…I’m the Damn Fool”
After Melanie agrees to go out to dinner with Derwin, he decides to plan a surprise proposal with the help of R&B singer Musiq Soul Child. Things take a turn for the worse when Melanie sees Derwin kissing Drew at the Music Video Awards. Assuming that she has been fooled again by Derwin, an intoxicated Melanie decides to get payback and tries to sleep with Malik. Guest star Musiq Soul Child
11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Skeletons”
In the fifth season premiere, after Derwin’s accusations of abortion, Melanie reveals a dark secret from her past. Malik and Tasha take care of a relapses Jenna and Jason meets a feisty new bartender. Guest star Brandy
12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “A Friend Indeed”
Tamera entangles Tia and her friends in a sticky web of deceit after she lies about being able to get a celebrity to appear at a school fundraiser. Music group Immature performs. Guest star Immature
12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “FreakNik”
Tia, Tamera, and Diavian fly to Atlanta to see FreakNik. They get there and stay at a 4-star motel. The hotel isn’t up to their standards seeing that there are cockroaches and a leaky roof. Tamera gives herself 5 names, one for each guy because she doesn’t like anyone. Meanwhile, Jordan and Tyreke drive to Atlanta and get lost. At FreakNik, Mya and Blackstreet perform together. Guest stars Mya and Blackstreet
1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Halloween”
In order to impress a girl Chris goes to an adult party where the girl will be. With some urging from his friend, he decides to go as the eccentric singer Prince.
1:30pm & 1:30am -Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Corleone”
The daily beatings at his school have Chris wanting to change schools. But when Julius and Rochelle won’t let him change Chris resorts to attempts at getting himself expelled. Julius gets a job at a fish market. He makes more money, but his family is upset because he always comes home smelling like fish. Guest star Kool Moe Dee
2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Hyphenated Name Episode”
Nick and Suzanne argue about whether to keep Nick’s last name or Suzanne’s. Guest star Ice Cube
2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Mr. Almost Episode”
When Nick happens upon his old college pal, the meeting gives rise to a business plan that involves sports star Deion Sanders and an energy drink. The results, however, aren’t so bubbly. Guest star Heavy D
3pm & 3am – One on One “Tears of a Clown”
WYNX has a new producer named Geraldine. Geraldine has fired the old producer Hank and hired a new sidekick named Holly to help Flex out with the Flex Files to increase ratings. Holly at first seems like a dumb blonde, but she later on proves her intelligence to Flex as she proves that her “dumb blonde” act is just a tease she uses to help get more viewers. Meanwhile, Duane finally meets his father, but it turns out that he’s only come because of Duane’s kidney. Also, Breanna tries to figure out who Arnaz lost his virginity to, while Spirit works on a unique design to get her way into a fashion college. Guest star Smokey Robinson
3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Hip Hop World”
Breanna, Arnaz, and Spirit plan to drive all the way to West Virginia to a Hip-Hop Palooza. Breanna tries to get Flex’s permission to go there all by herself, but instead Flex decides to tag along and make it a memorable family memory for her. Guest star Eve
4pm & 4am – Moesha “Keepin’ It Real”
Moesha’s new classmate, Jeremy Davis, shows an interest in her, but later disappoints her when he tries too hard to impress her friends. Meanwhile, Dee goes on strike after no one seems to help her out around the house. Guest star Usher
4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “Paying The Piper”
Dorian gives Myles a tour around the recording studio when his former acquaintance, Lamont, arrives. Later, Lamont visits Dorian and demands his half of “What!.” Dorian refuses again, and Lamont becomes even more threatening. That night, Frank and Dee are frantic when Myles fails to return home. Elsewhere, Hakeem makes Moesha a proposal and she can’t decide what to do about it so asks her roommates for advice. One of the girls finds out she’s pregnant. Guest star Lil Kim
5pm & 5am – The Parkers “I Never Wrapped for My Father”
T’s father comes to town and tries to take over Freestyle Unity. Guest star Gerald Levert
5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “She’s Positive”
T meets a woman who is H.I.V. positive. Guest star Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas
“A Dabl Dose of Love” Brings Romance To The Small Screen
On Friday, February 14, from 6 AM to 6 PM ET/PT, Dabl will spread the love with ‘A Dabl Dose of Love,’ a marathon featuring love-themed episodes from fan-favorite sitcoms. From the romantic antics of The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, Girlfriends, Moesha, and Everybody Hates Chris, viewers can indulge in the highs and lows of love with humor and heart. Expect classic moments of romance, heartbreak, and comedy as beloved characters navigate relationships, grand gestures, and Valentine’s Day surprises.
6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Game of Love Episode”
Mona fears a lonely Valentine’s Day, but her tears may be for naught when two men from her (recent) past both ask her on dates. Also, Dee Dee is miffed that Neil would choose work over her. Meanwhile, Big Dee Dee is angry with her husband, who also chooses work over her.
6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big My Funny Valentine Episode”
Mona fears that Chase hasn’t made any special plans for Valentine’s Day, so she tries to take action. Dee Dee sets Brett up on a blind date in hopes of curing him of his bad mood concerning the holiday, which stems from a broken engagement. Spencer gets close with a rival music executive whom Mona despises. Adam grows irritated with his Valentine’s date, a man with whom he’s shared a yearly tryst for the past 10 years.
7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Cupid”
After striking out with Fancy at a bowling alley, Jamie calls upon Cupid to help him win back Fancy’s affections. Meanwhile, Mouse starts dating a new woman with the love god’s help.
7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Episode 100: Always and Forever”
Jamie sets out to retrieve his tuxedo for the big day and finds himself scrambling to get to the event on time as the bride, her parents (Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr.) and his mother (Gladys Knight) anxiously await his arrival.
8am & 8pm – Living Single “The Engagement Pt 1)
While buying a hot dog in the park, Synclaire meets Robert DeNiro, who offers her the part of a waitress in his new movie. Overton tries to plan the perfect evening in the hopes of proposing to Synclaire, but virtually everything goes wrong. Synclaire cannot make their dinner because she has been called to the set. She eventually shows up, but they have to flee when the houseboat restaurant has plumbing problems. Their cab breaks down in Central Park, and Overton gets mugged. Despite Synclaire’s pleas, he unhitches the horse and mounts it in the hopes of chasing the man down and getting the ring back. An alternative rock group slaps Khadijah with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit after Russell writes a review accusing it of ripping off Barry Manilow’s “Mandy”. When Regine tries to console Russell, he kisses her, and she takes a very long time to shove him away. Regine’s women’s group persuades Max to run for Alderwoman. Regine appoints herself Max’s campaign manager, but objects to her straightforward campaign and questionable slogans (“Ride the Maverick!”). Max’s campaign appears to be doomed when a local news broadcast publicizes scandalous information about her personal life.
8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “The Engagement Pt 2”
The police bring a shivering Overton to the apartment. The horse subdued the mugger, but bucked Overton into the bushes. He still does not tell Synclaire about the ring. Overton later picks the mugger out of the lineup. Synclaire breaks down the door and tries to attack the man. Overton’s belongings are returned to him and (after an interruption from Khadijah) he proposes to Synclaire at the police station. She immediately accepts. As she has no chance of winning in court, Khadijah agrees to a settlement with the band, which will force Flavor to go bankrupt. Russell saves the day when he bursts in and announces that he has deconstructed the song in question. He gradually strips away parts of the song and reveals that it actually was a rip-off of “Mandy”. Max’s campaign appears to be back on track when Kyle uncovers evidence that proves the incumbent is corrupt, but the documents are shredded. Max admits the allegations against her are true but claims that they prove she has the passion to fulfill her duties.
9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “Bad Timing”
Joan is upset when Sean must go out of town for Valentine’s Day. Her frustration grows when she is unable to get in touch with him. Davis, who has recently reunited with his fiancée, stuns Joan by kissing her and offering to end his relationship to be with her. Maya, Toni and William spend the day with their significant others, and William frets about finding a card that doesn’t send too strong a sentiment. Lynn volunteers for a suicide hotline and makes a date with one of the callers.
9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Happy Valentine’s Day…Baby?”
Ellis goes all out to give Joan a magical Valentine’s Day, but the couple’s future is put in jeopardy when he learns that his ex-girlfriend is about to have their child. Toni finds her Valentine’s Day card from Todd offensive, and fears that he is only dating her because she is black. William cannot bring himself to tell Monica that he quit the law firm.
10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “A Comedy of Eros”
Toni refuses to believe Joan’s claims that she isn’t upset about spending Valentine’s Day alone and insists on constantly trying to cheer her up. Toni tells Todd that they shouldn’t exchange Valentine’s gifts because of their limited finances but then reveals that she recently spends $2800 on boots. A pro baseball star in Maya’s class takes an interest in her, but she repeatedly shoots him down.
10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Great Sexpectations”
As Valentine’s Day arrives, William is very excited because he and Joan have been dating for three months and can now sleep together. Although William is anxious to get to it right away, Joan insists on planning a romantic evening so that she finally has a good Valentine’s Day. William agrees to go along with her wishes. However, their efforts to consummate their relationship prove so uncomfortable that they reluctantly come to the realization that they are better off as friends. Meanwhile, Toni, Maya and Lynn go out to dinner together for Valentine’s Day and reveal their deepest, darkest secrets.
11am & 11pm – The Game “I Want it All and I Want it Now (Part 1)”
Melanie decides she wants to get married to Derwin before Janay’s baby is born. Kelly and Jason share an emotional moment, and Tasha finally admits to setting Jason up with Camille.
11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “The Wedding Episode (Part 2)”
On the day of Melanie and Derwin’s wedding, Kelly announces she and Jason may get back together, so Tasha comes clean about her introducing Jason and Camille. Kelly doesn’t take the news well and she attacks Tasha. During the ceremony, Derwin gets a call from Janay that the baby is coming, and Melanie tells him to the hospital. After Jason’s court hearing, Jason leaves with Camille and Kelly is seen crying after realizing she and Jason will not be getting back together. During the last scene, we see Rick come back to Tash, Melanie and Derwin looking at the baby through the window and Melanie and Derwin finally get married in private.
12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Valentine’s Day”
Tia is messin’ with everybody’s mind when she tries to apply techniques she learned in psychology class to Tamera, Ray and Lisa when she discovers that Ray and Lisa have exchanged valentines. Tamera goes to the Valentine’s Day Dance with Roger after she is jilted by the boy she originally asked.
12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Three the Heart Way”
On Valentine’s Day, Tia and Roger are mysteriously struck by Cupid’s arrow, which leaves Tamera feeling alone and brokenhearted. Meanwhile, Ray participates in a charity bachelor auction, where his plans to earn the most money backfire.
1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Valentine’s Day”
While Chris develops a crush, Julius and Rochelle have their work cut out dealing with all of Tonya’s and Drew’s admirers.
1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris – “Everybody Hates the First Kiss”
Chris makes plans to get invited to a party so he can experience his first kiss with Tasha. Julius makes Tonya spy on her mother when the family spot Rochelle’s ex at dinner. Drew shows his dark side when he lends Mr. Omar five dollars.
2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Valentine’s Day Episode”
Nick tries to help Kevin with his Valentine’s Day at school, but his advice backfires when Kevin gets sent home.
2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Suzanne Gets One-Upped Episode”
When Suzanne wants a real honeymoon, Nick tries to plan an extravagant surprise honeymoon but instead misleads Suzanne into thinking he’s cheating on her.
3pm & 3am – One on One “Accidental Love (Part 1)”
An epiphany following a car accident sends Flex back into the arms of his old girlfriend, Tonya, much to the dismay of his therapist, Danielle, who suddenly realizes that she has feelings for him.
3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “Accidental Love (Part 2)”
Flex tries his best to make things work with Tonya, but that becomes more difficult when he learns Danielle’s true feelings for him. Meanwhile, Breanna’s obsession with being crowned the “cutest couple” with Arnaz for her school yearbook causes a rift between them.
4pm & 4am – Moesha “Sixteen”
Moesha turns 16 and is officially able to date. She anxiously enters the dating game…at least wants to but no one asks her out. After reluctantly accepting a date with Ohagi, Dee has a heart-to-heart talk with Moesha about sex.
4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “A Regulation of Love”
Moesha hosts a dinner party for her friends. Kim tries to get Hakeem to notice her by using her how-to-book called “The Regulations of Love”. But Hakeem isn’t interested. After ruining everyone’s night and realizing that Hakeem doesn’t want her, Kim tries a different approach by making Hakeem jealous. To do so, she asks Michael out but doesn’t know that Michael has a crush on her. Meanwhile, Frank and Myles drive Dee crazy with their new Nigerian drums.
5pm & 5am – The Parkers “Funny, Funny Valentine”
When Professor Oglevee makes plans to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, Nikki vows to renew her relationship with her ex-husband.
5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “To Love or Not to Love”
After Nikki’s pursuit of Professor Oglevee gets out of hand on Valentine’s Day, Kim persuades her to join a support group for the lovelorn.
Honoring Black History Month With Inspirational Spotlights
In recognition of Black History Month, Dabl will launch a month-long campaign featuring over 50 original interstitial segments celebrating Black leaders, historical milestones, and cultural icons. These segments, airing throughout February, will highlight influential figures such as Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin, Malcolm X, and Muhammad Ali, along with key historical events like the founding of the NAACP and the ratification of the 15th Amendment. This tribute aims to educate and inspire audiences by honoring the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout history.
