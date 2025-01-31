Dabl Network Celebrates February With Grammy Weekend, Valentine’s Day Marathons & Black History Month Tribute

This February, Dabl Network is rolling out an exciting slate of special programming to honor Valentine’s Day, Grammy weekend, and Black History Month with music-filled marathons, love-themed episodes, and inspiring tributes to Black icons.

Musical Legends Shine On Dabl For Grammy Weekend

Kicking off the festivities, “Dabl’s Jam Session” will air on Saturday, February 1, from 6 AM to 6 PM ET/PT. This star-studded marathon will showcase classic sitcom episodes featuring legendary musical guest stars, including Prince, Gladys Knight, Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Smokey Robinson. Viewers can enjoy musical cameos in popular shows like Living Single, The Jamie Foxx Show, Moesha, and One on One. With appearances from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Chaka Khan, Angie Stone, and Musiq Soulchild, this marathon is a must-watch for music lovers and TV fans alike.

Schedule for “Dabl’s Jam Session” on Dabl Network

Saturday, February 1 from 6am-6am ET/PT

6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Fast Track Episode Pt 1”

Mona panics when a screw-up by Spencer may cost Delicious a chance to have mega-successful producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis help judge a showcase with the talent search finalists. Meanwhile, Dee Dee tries to prove to Mona that she can get by without their father’s assistance after she gets downsized from her new job before her first day. Guest stars Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big Fast Track Episode Pt 2”

Mona grows very nervous about her role in selecting the Fast Track winner, especially after Kai decides to step aside and leave the decisions about whom Delicious will sign to Mona. Dee Dee urges Mona to have confidence in her abilities. After a workshop, studio session and live showcase, Mona, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis select the winning act. Guest stars Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Papa Don’t Preach”

A minister’s daughter finds that she likes performing with Jamie’s band more than singing in the church choir. Guest stars Mary J. Blige and Ronald Isley

7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Give Me Some Credit”

After his credit card is denied while clothes shopping with Fancy and her well-to-do parents, Jamie must prove to her father that he will be able to provide for her. Meanwhile, Braxton is forced to cut the hotel’s budget. Guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

8am & 8pm – Living Single “One Degree of Separation” –

Overton and Synclaire’s engagement party is marred when her bickering parents announce that they have separated. When Synclaire begins to express doubts about her own union, Overton forces the Jameses to talk things out. Lilah reveals that she is tired of her husband’s constant wisecracks. She has not revealed her desire to become a lounge singer because she fears Clinton’s ridicule. He agrees to support her dream, and they realize that their problems are manageable. Regine tries to use the party as a trap to prove that Max and Kyle are seeing each other. Max suggests that they bring phony dates to throw off Regine but is distressed when Kyle flies a model friend in from Los Angeles for the evening, while she is stuck with the perpetually boring Teddy. Max finally takes Kyle to the kitchen and confesses that she is seething with jealousy. Kyle pressures her into admitting that she likes him, and she is on the verge of making a significant admission when Regine bursts in. Max pretends that she is choking Kyle and Regine is foiled again. Guest star Gladys Knight

8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “Up the Ladder Through the Roof”

After Overton and Synclaire bring a pile of classic ’60s records home from a garage sale, everyone (including Russell) annoys Khadijah by playing loud music and dancing while she is trying to work. She retreats into the hallway and falls asleep on the stairs. She dreams that she is Flo, a member of a pop group called the Flavorettes. The other members are Maxy (Max), the brassy lead singer and founder, Cynthia (Synclaire) a militant woman with ties to the Black Panthers, and Regina (Regine) a woman who cares little for glamour and is hopelessly devoted to their manager Rupert (Russell). At Flo’s urging, they take a gig at a club run by her boyfriend Sonny (Tripp). When Maxy trips over a microphone cord during the performance, Flo takes the lead. Suave producer O.W. Jones (Overton) is very impressed, and takes the group under his wing, with Flo as the lead singer. The others are angry that Flo is being groomed for stardom but agree to perform at the Apollo. Flo is momentarily stung by her friends’ resentment and the loss of Sonny to Maxy but decides her new fame is worth it. When Khadijah wakes up, she is in the mood to dance after all. Guest star Chaka Khan

9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “Blinded by the Lights”

Joan is excited when Ellis invites her to the premiere of his new movie, but he refuses to let her walk the red carpet with him (or sit with him at the film) because he wants to preserve his “bachelor” image. Ellis tries to make it up to her by doing a magazine interview with her. Meanwhile, Toni grows tired of client Laila Ali, who would rather hang out than do any house-hunting. Guest star Angie Stone

9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Take This Poem and Call Me in the Morning”

Lynn finds herself extremely attracted to a poet and is stunned to learn that he has been celibate for five years. Ellis refuses to leave the house after fans on the internet trash him and label him a sellout. William tries to win back the girls’ trust following the Christmas Eve debacle. Guest star Common

10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “Prophet and Loss”

A stranger stops Joan on the street and tells her, “You made the right decision”. He claims to be a psychic and manages to convince Joan that he is for real. She takes his words as a sign that she was right to break up with Brock. However, she soon reconsiders after she runs into Brock on the street. Meanwhile, a dream prompts William to confront Lynn about annulling their marriage. Guest star Jill Scott

10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Oh, Hell Yes: The Seminar”

Maya conducts a seminar in the hopes of increasing book sells. Guest star Kelly Rowland

11am & 11pm – The Game “Fool Me Twice…I’m the Damn Fool”

After Melanie agrees to go out to dinner with Derwin, he decides to plan a surprise proposal with the help of R&B singer Musiq Soul Child. Things take a turn for the worse when Melanie sees Derwin kissing Drew at the Music Video Awards. Assuming that she has been fooled again by Derwin, an intoxicated Melanie decides to get payback and tries to sleep with Malik. Guest star Musiq Soul Child

11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Skeletons”

In the fifth season premiere, after Derwin’s accusations of abortion, Melanie reveals a dark secret from her past. Malik and Tasha take care of a relapses Jenna and Jason meets a feisty new bartender. Guest star Brandy

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “A Friend Indeed”

Tamera entangles Tia and her friends in a sticky web of deceit after she lies about being able to get a celebrity to appear at a school fundraiser. Music group Immature performs. Guest star Immature

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “FreakNik”

Tia, Tamera, and Diavian fly to Atlanta to see FreakNik. They get there and stay at a 4-star motel. The hotel isn’t up to their standards seeing that there are cockroaches and a leaky roof. Tamera gives herself 5 names, one for each guy because she doesn’t like anyone. Meanwhile, Jordan and Tyreke drive to Atlanta and get lost. At FreakNik, Mya and Blackstreet perform together. Guest stars Mya and Blackstreet

1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Halloween”

In order to impress a girl Chris goes to an adult party where the girl will be. With some urging from his friend, he decides to go as the eccentric singer Prince.

1:30pm & 1:30am -Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Corleone”

The daily beatings at his school have Chris wanting to change schools. But when Julius and Rochelle won’t let him change Chris resorts to attempts at getting himself expelled. Julius gets a job at a fish market. He makes more money, but his family is upset because he always comes home smelling like fish. Guest star Kool Moe Dee

2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Hyphenated Name Episode”

Nick and Suzanne argue about whether to keep Nick’s last name or Suzanne’s. Guest star Ice Cube

2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Mr. Almost Episode”

When Nick happens upon his old college pal, the meeting gives rise to a business plan that involves sports star Deion Sanders and an energy drink. The results, however, aren’t so bubbly. Guest star Heavy D

3pm & 3am – One on One “Tears of a Clown”

WYNX has a new producer named Geraldine. Geraldine has fired the old producer Hank and hired a new sidekick named Holly to help Flex out with the Flex Files to increase ratings. Holly at first seems like a dumb blonde, but she later on proves her intelligence to Flex as she proves that her “dumb blonde” act is just a tease she uses to help get more viewers. Meanwhile, Duane finally meets his father, but it turns out that he’s only come because of Duane’s kidney. Also, Breanna tries to figure out who Arnaz lost his virginity to, while Spirit works on a unique design to get her way into a fashion college. Guest star Smokey Robinson

3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Hip Hop World”

Breanna, Arnaz, and Spirit plan to drive all the way to West Virginia to a Hip-Hop Palooza. Breanna tries to get Flex’s permission to go there all by herself, but instead Flex decides to tag along and make it a memorable family memory for her. Guest star Eve

4pm & 4am – Moesha “Keepin’ It Real”

Moesha’s new classmate, Jeremy Davis, shows an interest in her, but later disappoints her when he tries too hard to impress her friends. Meanwhile, Dee goes on strike after no one seems to help her out around the house. Guest star Usher

4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “Paying The Piper”

Dorian gives Myles a tour around the recording studio when his former acquaintance, Lamont, arrives. Later, Lamont visits Dorian and demands his half of “What!.” Dorian refuses again, and Lamont becomes even more threatening. That night, Frank and Dee are frantic when Myles fails to return home. Elsewhere, Hakeem makes Moesha a proposal and she can’t decide what to do about it so asks her roommates for advice. One of the girls finds out she’s pregnant. Guest star Lil Kim

5pm & 5am – The Parkers “I Never Wrapped for My Father”

T’s father comes to town and tries to take over Freestyle Unity. Guest star Gerald Levert

5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “She’s Positive”

T meets a woman who is H.I.V. positive. Guest star Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas

