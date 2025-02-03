Performative Proclamation: Trump’s Black History Month Acknowledgement Exposes His Hypocrisy

President Donald Trump’s latest Black History Month proclamation is nothing more than performative lip service. While he acknowledges the contributions of Black Americans, his administration has spent weeks actively dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts through executive orders, agency policies, and corporate influence.

Despite his claims of honoring Black history, Trump’s actions tell a very different story.

Forbes reports that on February 1, Trump issued a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month. Sure, he acknowledged historical Black figures like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, economist Thomas Sowell, Justice Clarence Thomas, and Tiger Woods.

What he failed to mention, though, was slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, or any major civil rights legislation, unlike his past proclamations.

Instead of recognizing the systemic struggles Black Americans have faced, Trump simply thanked Black people for advancing “the tradition of equality under the law.”

But his administration’s recent executive orders tell a different story.

Trump’s Actions Against DEI Tell The Truth

What a ploy with this new administration. We already know some of the horrible crap they’re concocting, so the public statement feels merrily like a decoy.

According to AP, while Trump publicly acknowledged Black History Month, behind closed doors, his administration is working to erase diversity efforts entirely:

Trump issued executive orders dismantling federal DEI programs, calling them “discriminatory equity ideology” and pushing a return to merit-based hiring. This has led to mass terminations of DEI officers in government agencies.

As previously reported, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is pausing Black History Month events in response to new White House directives. This suspension extends to Pride Month and Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations as well.

Not only that, but federal employees were placed on administrative leave for attending diversity training. DEI-related events in the Department of Education were shut down entirely under Trump’s orders.

These policies directly undermine the very purpose of Black History Month—making Trump’s so-called support a blatant lie.

A Pattern Of Contradictions

Clearly, Trump is getting tired of the charade. Forbes reports that Trump’s Black History Month proclamations from his first term were significantly more substantive:

In 2017, he acknowledged the “toil and struggle” of Black Americans.

In 2018, he mentioned “egregious discrimination and bigotry” and cited President Truman’s desegregation of the military.

In 2019, he opened with a reference to 1619 and slavery.

In 2020, he recognized the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Movement.

But in 2025? None of that.

Trump’s entire stance on race and history has shifted to align with his crackdown on DEI and “woke” policies. His war on “woke culture” has fueled a nationwide effort to erase racial justice initiatives, with corporations rolling back diversity commitments to avoid government scrutiny.

Erasing Black History—One Policy At A Time

There’s a saying that it’s important to know your history so that it doesn’t repeat itself. According to AP, Trump’s real stance on Black history is evident in his:

Efforts to dismantle DEI in schools by banning “critical race theory.”

Rescinding affirmative action policies for federal contractors.

Pressuring corporations to drop racial diversity programs to fit his administration’s anti-DEI stance.

AP further reports that Trump’s directives have caused federal agencies to purge diversity programs, with some agencies going as far as removing Black history resources from their official websites. As previously reported, the military attempted this to no avail.. because they reneged and tried to do some damage control.

This administration is actively working to erase Black history from education, government, and corporate America—all while Trump smiles for the cameras and pretends to care. Just look at some of the “Mexicans for Trump” who are getting in contact with ICE and being mistreated. It’s madness that foreshadows the treatment of people who work hard for this country—especially the one who built it: Black Americans.

The Bottom Line: Trump’s Black History Month “Support” Is A Lie

If Trump truly supported Black History Month, he wouldn’t be dismantling every initiative that ensures Black people have a seat at the table.

Instead, his actions prove that he’s not supporting Black history—he’s erasing it.

Stay woke.