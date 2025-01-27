As They Should! Air Force Restores Use Of Tuskegee Airmen Training Videos After Profuse Public Pushback

After the heroic Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. issued a scathing statement expressing their “disappointment and strong opposition” to the removal of their story and that of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), the Air Force reversed its decision to eliminate their training videos.

The move carried out to comply with an executive order targeting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives, sparked outrage from historians, veterans, and advocates of military history.

According to AP News, once part of DEIA coursework in basic military training, the videos highlighted the monumental contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen—America’s first Black military pilots—and the WASPs, a trailblazing group of female WWII pilots.

These stories of heroism, service, and resilience are now the latest casualties in a controversial shift to suspend DEIA initiatives across federal agencies.

In their statement, Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., the nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Red Tails, criticized the Air Force’s decision.

“The service and sacrifice of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs … are an essential part of American history and carried significant weight in the World War II veteran community,” the organization said.

The Tuskegee Airmen went on to call for the immediate reversal of this action and urged the President and Secretary of Defense to provide clear guidance to restore the courses.

They emphasized that these videos are not about promoting one group over another but about ensuring all service members understand the rich, multifaceted history of the American military.

These institutions couldn’t wait to have an excuse to carry out Project 2025 and remove so many of the people who built the landscape of America out of their companies.

The Air Force Responds, Restores Tuskegee Airmen Videos

On Sunday, the Air Force confirmed to USA TODAY that it will resume teaching its recruits about the first Black airmen in the nation’s military.

Air Force Air Education and Training Command commander Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson told USA TODAY that the revised training, which focuses on the “documented historic legacy and decorated valor with which these units and Airmen fought for our Nation in World War II and beyond, will continue (Monday).

“The Air Force has not removed these Airmen’s incredible heritage from any training,” Robinson added. “Their personal examples of service, sacrifice and combat effectiveness are illustrative of the core values, character and warrior ethos necessary to be an Airman and Guardian.”

On Monday, Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. National President Leon G. Butler Jr. praised Air Force leadership for responding quickly to the non-profit organization’s “concerns.”

Now that the reversal has happened, there’s some finger-pointing afoot. Conservatives are alleging that the Air Force “maliciously complied” with the DEI initiative and removed the Tuskegee airmen videos to harm the Trump administration and make it look bad. (As if it needs any help in that area)

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed and said, “The move would not stand,” before thanking Senator Katie Boyd Britt for leading the conversation.

