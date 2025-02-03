Kanye & Bianca Censori Casually Left The 2025 Grammys After THAT Bucket Nekkid Striptease Stunt, Weren’t Escorted Out By Cops

Bianca Censori, the wife of Ye, left nothing to the imagination when she dropped her fur coat to reveal her bucket nekkid baaawdy at the Grammys, but she apparently wasn’t booted from the ceremony over the striptease stunt.

Per the Daily Mail, according to Nicola Hickling, a lip reader who analyzed the duo’s bold red carpet stunt, Ye, 47, whispered into his wife’s ear to add some extra drama to the moment. He urged her to start “making a scene” just before she dropped her large black fur coat and revealed her naked body in full view.

The rapper added, according to Hickling, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” drawing a nod of confirmation from the 30-year-old architectural designer before he advised his wifey, again, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

Insiders close to the attention-grabbing couple revealed that Sunday’s shocking red carpet moment was meant to pay tribute to Ye’s Vultures 1 album cover, where Censori is posed in boots with a small piece of fabric barely covering her butt. However, the tribute didn’t exactly go as planned. Social media users on X quickly criticized the unpredictable moment, with one fan labeling the red carpet stunt as “indecent exposure.”

“She should have been arrested…No class…No dignity…No respect,” the upset netizen added.

A second user wrote:

“Censori should be censored!”

A third added:

“Isn’t Kanye meant to be a devout Christian and preaches gospel, morals & the word? Or is this a new Kanye? Maybe I missed the memo.”

Several users expressed concern for Censori, wondering if she was being pressured by Ye to bare all on the red carpet.

“It’s no longer about the clothes – it’s about Bianca’s well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it’s just too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye’s chaos,” one person wrote on X following Sunday’s award ceremony.

Kanye & Bianca Left The Grammys Shortly After Their Viral Stunt

A rumor quickly circulated after the couple’s viral Grammy appearance, claiming they were escorted out by police following the nude shocker.

However, TMZ confirmed that Ye and his wife simply hopped into their car and left the ceremony on their own shortly afterward. According to law enforcement sources, no one filed any complaints about Censori’s nude outfit either.

Sunday’s surprise marked the couple’s first red carpet-appearance since their wedding in December 2022, as well as Ye’s first time attending the Grammys since 2015. This year, he was nominated for Best Rap Song.

