Very Cooncerning: Kanye West Goes On Tapdancing Tirade And Disgustingly Disparages Kamala Harris As He Returns To X

Just in time to add some BS to BHM, Kanye West returned to X, formerly known as Twitter with more sunken shenanigans. In a series of tweets, the rapper supported President Trump, disparaged former Vice President Kamala Harris, and flaunted his wealth.

According to Metro, Kanye West, aka Ye, took to X on Feb. 1st, seemingly talking to himself. He posted several tweets with unconnected thoughts. However, as he continued, he fell deeper and deeper into the sunken place. He began by tweeting a video advertising what looks to be a new clothing line. He thanked the Grammys for nominating him for his collaboration on “Carnival.” Then, things began to take a turn.

“The world is so lucky to have me,” the father of four tweeted. “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” he tweeted next. “Calling X Twitter is like calling Ye Kanye. I don’t wanna hear nobody call twitter twitter I mean X Don’t call X twitter,” he continued.

At this point, Ye is more than likely just tweeting his thoughts. Nevertheless, he keeps going and begins hyping himself up to say something more controversial.

“Damn. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f*** I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this ones for you,” he wrote.

After a few more random thoughts, he made the most shocking statement we’ve heard from him in a while.

“I used to want to f**k Kamala until she loss [sic]. I don’t f**k losers anymore,” he said in the now-deleted tweet. TheShadeRoom was able to catch the tweet before he deleted it.

Kanye West Semi-Apologizes For Disrespectful Tweets About Former VP Kamala Harris

It is unclear how long the tweet was available to the public. However, moments after posting the tweet, he made another post “joking” that the Democrats made him take the post down.

“The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life,” Ye posted.

The Uncle Tom billionaire went on to post random thoughts again, saying that he “risked his life” to wear the red MAGA hat and that Jesus loves him. He also pointed out that the only person he follows on the platform is Taylor Swift.

The “All of the Lights” rapper seemingly had a change of heart and addressed his comments about Harris.

“Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids,” he wrote.

Though he apologized to her kids, there is no apology to Harris herself. Social media began reacting to Ye’s unwarranted rant. One X user referred to the tweet asking people not to call him Kanye or X, Twitter.

“Mind you I don’t call Kanye ‘Ye’ or Twitter ‘X’,” @easylikepheezy wrote. Regarding him only following Swift, @abbysdaylight said, “kanye west once again using taylor swift to try and remain relevant! you have to laugh.”

Kanye West has always been a controversial character, but did he go too far this time? Let us know in the comments.